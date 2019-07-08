Global Analytics Market Forecast to 2024 by Solution, Industry, Technology, Technology Type with Profiles of Major Global Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytics Markets: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report includes a general outlook of the analytics industry, with the scope limited to reports published by the researcher during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018.

This report covers only advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing technologies. The advanced analytics market covers the following solutions: software tools, integrated hardware appliances, and services. The advanced analytics market comprises applications for the following industries: banking and financial services, telecommunications and IT, healthcare, government and defense, transportation and logistics, and consumer goods and retail.



The AI market covers machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems as these are direct derivatives of analytics. Cognitive computing market in this report covers machine learning and expert systems. Technology coverage in this report includes only those technologies that are a derivative of analytics.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by the researcher and is thus not exhaustive.



Scope

26 data tables

A brief outlook of the global advanced analytics market

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for advanced analytics comprising artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, by major computing techniques, solutions, industry applications

Assessment of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall analytics industry

Discussion of opportunities and innovation-driven analytics market highlights, as well as the major regions involved in such developments

Company profiles of major global players within the analytics industry, including Amazon, BigML, Cisco, Deloitte, and Microsoft Corp.

Artificial Intelligence is one of the fastest growing areas of computer science, with a wide range of applications.

The applications of artificial intelligence have already pervaded many industries, bringing potential benefits that have been predicted to double the annual economic growth rate in several developed economies in the future. A majority of the currently used AI applications are built around so-called weak AI agents, which exhibit cognitive abilities in some areas.

Artificial intelligence applications ranging from chatbots to autonomous cars are transforming many industries and societies by bringing benefits such as increased efficiency, new products and a reduction in repetitive tasks.



The growth of the artificial intelligence market is being driven largely by factors such as increasing computing power, the increasing availability of big data for learning, and the development of smarter and better algorithms. However, the market for artificial intelligence is being restrained by factors such as a lack of skilled labor and data privacy issues among consumers. The rapid increase in the amount of data collected by healthcare facilities helps them address important health challenges.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope and Format

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Advanced Analytics

Future of Advanced Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Future of Artificial Intelligence

Future of Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Cognitive Computing and Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market for Advanced Analytics by Solution

Introduction

Advanced Analytics Software Tools

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Integrated Hardware Appliances

Market Size and Forecast

Advanced Analytics Services

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market for Advanced Analytics by Industry

Introduction

Banking and Financial Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Risk Management

Credit Risk Analysis

Fraud Detection and Management

Telecom and IT Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Churn Prediction

Customer Profitability Analysis

Network Dynamics

Life Science Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Predictive Modelling

Clinical Analytics

Bioinformatics

Transportation and Logistics Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Inventory Optimization

Carrier Sourcing Analytics

Supply Chain Planning

CPG and Retail Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Supply Chain Analytics

Customer Insight

Dynamic Pricing

Other Industries

Introduction

Government industry

Higher Education Industry

Media Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Utilities Industry

Chapter 6 Market for Artificial Intelligence by Technology

Introduction

Machine Learning

Market Size and Forecast

Types of Machine Learning

The Machine Learning Process

Deep Learning

Market Size and Forecast

Expert Systems

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market for Cognitive Computing by Technology Type

Introduction

Expert Systems

Market Size and Forecast

Machine Learning

Machine Intelligence

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Abbyy

Aibrain Llc

Aicure Llc

Alphabet, Inc. (Google, Inc.)

Alpine Data

Amazon, Inc.

Amazon Aws

Apixio

Apple Inc.

Atos

Attivio

Avaamo

Baidu Inc.

Baidu Minwa

Bigml Inc.

C3 Iot

Cisco

Cisco Cognitive Threat Analysis

Cogitai

Cognitivescale

Crowdflower

Customermatrix

Darktrace

Databricks

Deloitte

Digitalgenius

Digital Reasoning

Expert Systems

Google Deepmind Ai Solution

H20.Ai

Healthcare X.0.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

HPE Haven On Demand

IBM Watson

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Intel Saffron

International Business Machines Corp.

IP Soft

Loop Ai Labs

Medwhat

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Cognitive Services

Numenta

Nvidia

Oracle Corp.

Perpetuuiti Technosoft Inc.

Persado

Qualcomm

Salesforce.Com Inc.

SAP SE

Sas Institute Inc.

Spark Cognition

Tata Consultancy Services (Tcs)

Teradata

Welltok Analytics

Wiretap

