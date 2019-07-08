Global Analytics Market Forecast to 2024 by Solution, Industry, Technology, Technology Type with Profiles of Major Global Players
The scope of the report includes a general outlook of the analytics industry, with the scope limited to reports published by the researcher during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018.
This report covers only advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and cognitive computing technologies. The advanced analytics market covers the following solutions: software tools, integrated hardware appliances, and services. The advanced analytics market comprises applications for the following industries: banking and financial services, telecommunications and IT, healthcare, government and defense, transportation and logistics, and consumer goods and retail.
The AI market covers machine learning, deep learning, and expert systems as these are direct derivatives of analytics. Cognitive computing market in this report covers machine learning and expert systems. Technology coverage in this report includes only those technologies that are a derivative of analytics.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by the researcher and is thus not exhaustive.
Scope
- 26 data tables
- A brief outlook of the global advanced analytics market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of the market potential for advanced analytics comprising artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, by major computing techniques, solutions, industry applications
- Assessment of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall analytics industry
- Discussion of opportunities and innovation-driven analytics market highlights, as well as the major regions involved in such developments
- Company profiles of major global players within the analytics industry, including Amazon, BigML, Cisco, Deloitte, and Microsoft Corp.
Artificial Intelligence is one of the fastest growing areas of computer science, with a wide range of applications.
The applications of artificial intelligence have already pervaded many industries, bringing potential benefits that have been predicted to double the annual economic growth rate in several developed economies in the future. A majority of the currently used AI applications are built around so-called weak AI agents, which exhibit cognitive abilities in some areas.
Artificial intelligence applications ranging from chatbots to autonomous cars are transforming many industries and societies by bringing benefits such as increased efficiency, new products and a reduction in repetitive tasks.
The growth of the artificial intelligence market is being driven largely by factors such as increasing computing power, the increasing availability of big data for learning, and the development of smarter and better algorithms. However, the market for artificial intelligence is being restrained by factors such as a lack of skilled labor and data privacy issues among consumers. The rapid increase in the amount of data collected by healthcare facilities helps them address important health challenges.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope and Format
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Advanced Analytics
- Future of Advanced Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Future of Artificial Intelligence
- Future of Machine Learning
- Cognitive Computing
- Cognitive Computing and Data Analysis
Chapter 4 Market for Advanced Analytics by Solution
- Introduction
- Advanced Analytics Software Tools
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Integrated Hardware Appliances
- Market Size and Forecast
- Advanced Analytics Services
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Market for Advanced Analytics by Industry
- Introduction
- Banking and Financial Services
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Risk Management
- Credit Risk Analysis
- Fraud Detection and Management
- Telecom and IT Services
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Churn Prediction
- Customer Profitability Analysis
- Network Dynamics
- Life Science Services
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Predictive Modelling
- Clinical Analytics
- Bioinformatics
- Transportation and Logistics Services
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Inventory Optimization
- Carrier Sourcing Analytics
- Supply Chain Planning
- CPG and Retail Services
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Customer Insight
- Dynamic Pricing
- Other Industries
- Introduction
- Government industry
- Higher Education Industry
- Media Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Utilities Industry
Chapter 6 Market for Artificial Intelligence by Technology
- Introduction
- Machine Learning
- Market Size and Forecast
- Types of Machine Learning
- The Machine Learning Process
- Deep Learning
- Market Size and Forecast
- Expert Systems
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market for Cognitive Computing by Technology Type
- Introduction
- Expert Systems
- Market Size and Forecast
- Machine Learning
- Machine Intelligence
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbyy
- Aibrain Llc
- Aicure Llc
- Alphabet, Inc. (Google, Inc.)
- Alpine Data
- Amazon, Inc.
- Amazon Aws
- Apixio
- Apple Inc.
- Atos
- Attivio
- Avaamo
- Baidu Inc.
- Baidu Minwa
- Bigml Inc.
- C3 Iot
- Cisco
- Cisco Cognitive Threat Analysis
- Cogitai
- Cognitivescale
- Crowdflower
- Customermatrix
- Darktrace
- Databricks
- Deloitte
- Digitalgenius
- Digital Reasoning
- Expert Systems
- Google Deepmind Ai Solution
- H20.Ai
- Healthcare X.0.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- HPE Haven On Demand
- IBM Watson
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Intel Saffron
- International Business Machines Corp.
- IP Soft
- Loop Ai Labs
- Medwhat
- Microsoft Corp.
- Microsoft Cognitive Services
- Numenta
- Nvidia
- Oracle Corp.
- Perpetuuiti Technosoft Inc.
- Persado
- Qualcomm
- Salesforce.Com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Sas Institute Inc.
- Spark Cognition
- Tata Consultancy Services (Tcs)
- Teradata
- Welltok Analytics
- Wiretap
