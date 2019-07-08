Microbiome Sequencing: Worldwide Markets to 2023 Featuring Biolog, CosmosID, Illumina, Metabiomics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and More
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbiome Sequencing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiome sequencing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The microbiome sequencing market is driven by numerous factors including an increasing emphasis on microbiome sequencing for early detection and diagnosis. Many market players are engaging in collaborative AI (Artificial Intelligence) for microbiome sequencing to promote studies on gut microbiomes.
In 2018, Viome Inc. developed Vie's AI system. The system uses data gathered from four sources: biological testing, expert knowledge, customer feedback, and scientific literature.
Increased government spending for the promotion of microbiome research is expected to promote the growth of the global market in the future. One such initiative is the Human Microbiome Project (HMP), which began in 2007 as an extension of the Human Genome Project. The project, put forth by the NIH, was initiated to enhance research on microbiomes in the U.S. The cost associated with sequencing technologies has decreased over the past few years.
Microbiome sequencing technology has numerous applications. Companies such as Metagenom Bio and Resphera Biosciences provide microbiome products and services in various sectors: agriculture, mining, computational and bioproducts. Since microbiome sequencing is a new technology, a lack of skilled labor is one factor expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.
The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented on the basis of sequencing technology, components, applications, end users and laboratory types. The global microbiome sequencing market has been segmented into technologies: Sanger Sequencing, High-throughput Sequencing, and Third Generation Sequencing. Sanger Sequencing is the dominant technology in the microbiome sequencing market. Sanger Sequencing is preferred by biologists and researchers due to its accuracy. It offers new perspectives for genome analysis and exploration and is based on the chain termination method.
Scope
- 60 data tables and 17 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for genome sequencing within the industry
- Analyses of global market size and trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Key outline of present and future market potentials, and factors influencing the microbiome sequencing market
- Discussion on the impact of genome sequencing on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors
- Information on automated instruments and discussion on how it facilitates speedy sequencing procedures
- Insights into government initiatives and funding for the development of effective drugs for the treatment and prevention from chronic diseases
- Company profiles of the major players of the market including Biolog, CosmosID, Illumina, Metabiomics and Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Trends
- North America Dominates the Microbiome Sequencing Market
- High-throughput Sequencing: Microbiome Research
- Automated Instruments
- AI and Virtual Simulation
- Novel Technologies
- Stem Cell Technologies
- Market Dynamics
- Key Factors Driving Market Growth
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sequencing Technology
- Sanger Sequencing
- High-throughput Sequencing
- Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
- Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
- Shotgun Sequencing
- Targeted Gene Sequencing (TGS)
- RNA Sequencing
- Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
- Others (Methyl Sequencing)
- Third-generation Sequencing
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Reagents and Kits
- Instruments
- Liquid Handling Instruments
- Cytometers
- Imaging Devices
- Microplate Reader
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Drug Discovery
- Genetic Screening
- Disease Diagnosis Research
- Personalized Medicine
- Others (Therapeutics)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Academic Centers and Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Others (Nutritional)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Laboratory Type
- Dry Labs
- Wet Labs
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- MEA
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments
- New Developments
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers Positioning and Strategy
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Qiagen NV
- Molzym GmbH & Co. KG
- Novogene Corp.
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Allele Pty Ltd.
- Baseclear Bv
- BGI
- Biolog Inc.
- Biomathematica
- Biospherex Llc
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Clinical Microbiomics A/S
- Corebiome Inc.
- Cosmosid Inc.
- Diversigen Inc.
- Eurofins Group
- Genome7
- Groken Bioscience Ltd.
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Labcyte Inc.
- Leucine Rich Bio Pvt. Ltd.
- Meghagen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Metabiomics
- Metagenom Bio Inc.
- Microbiome Insights Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Microbiome Therapeutics Llc
- Molzym Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Norgenbiotek Corp.
- Novogene Corp.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Phase Genomics Inc.
- Pillar Biosciences Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Rancho Biosciences Llc
- Resphera Biosciences, Llc
- Readcoor Inc.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Second Genome Inc.
- Shoreline Biome, Llc.
- Starseq Gmbh
- Synlogic
- Ubiome Inc.
- Vaiomer
- Viome Inc.
- Zymo Research Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pvihy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biopharmaceuticals
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.