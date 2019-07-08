Dermatitis Drugs Market to Reach US$ 13,630.8 Mn by 2026, Increasing Approval of Novel Therapies Will Favor Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Dermatitis Drugs Market Research report include Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan, Bayer AG, Allergan, LEO Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatitis drugs will expand considerably in the coming years driven by the advancements across numerous drug classes. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Dermatitis Drugs Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 6,097.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise impressively at a CAGR of 10.2% and reach US$ 13,630.8 Mn by the end of 2026.

Green Signal by Regulatory Authorities for the Approval of Novel Therapies is Augmenting the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific with the Highest CAGR





The severity of dermatitis has led to an increasing need for efficient drugs. This, in turn, has led to a growing emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs that can be used in compliance with the regulations, enforced by related authorities. Increasing usage approvals will open up numerous windows for the growth of the global market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various companies that have made significant contributions to the growth of the global Dermatitis Drugs Market.





Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermatitis-drugs-market-100658





Topical Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis gets FDA Nod, Subsequently Aiding the Market’s Expansion

The global Dermatitis Drugs Market will derive significant growth from increasing usage approvals. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration passed approval for a new topical treatment for atopic dermatitis. The topical treatment ‘Eucrisa’ was aimed at the treatment of children and adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The use of Eucrisa to minimize the effects of dermatitis has fueled the demand for the products, across the world. The ability of Eucrisa to act on a body enzyme ‘PDE4’ has created several benefits of the product and this, in turn, will lead to an increase in adoption. After successful clinical trials, Eucrisa was seen to reduce skin rashes, itching, and lichenification. The applications of Eucrisa in the healthcare industry have had a positive impact on the global Dermatitis Drugs Market and will favor the growth of the market in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that growing usage approvals will bode well for the market in the near future.

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Will Enable Growth

The global atopic dermatitis market will witness growth opportunities due to contributions from leading companies and their exceptional business strategies. Recent trends in dermatitis treatment include company mergers and acquisitions, aimed at the betterment of prevailing drugs and creating new drugs. The growing mergers and acquisitions have boded well for the market and Fortune Business Insights has predicted that these activities will induce significant growth in the global dermatitis market in the coming years. In 2016, Pfizer announced that it plans to acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals for an estimated US$ 5.2 Bn. The company has splashed a huge amount for the take-over of Anacor and this is a strong indication of future growth. The report includes mergers and acquisition similar to the Pfizer-Anacor deal and gauges the impact of such M&As on the global Dermatitis Drugs Market.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermatitis-drugs-market-100658





The report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of major dermatitis types by key countries, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, pipeline analysis, patent landscape, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and regulatory scenario.

Key Companies Covered

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Mylan

Bayer AG

Allergan

LEO Pharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermatitis-drugs-market-100658





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of major dermatitis types by key countries, 2018 Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Pipeline analysis Patent landscape Reimbursement scenario by key countries Regulatory scenario for key countries





Global Dermatitis Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Calcineurin Inhibitors PDE4 Inhibitors Corticosteroids Biologics Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Atopic Dermatitis Contact Dermatitis Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of World





Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermatitis-drugs-market-100658





Browse Related Reports:

Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy Area (Oncology, Blood, CNS, Endocrine, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunomodulatory), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2025 Diabetes Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Insulin, DPP-4 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, SGLT2 Inhibitors), Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2026 Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitor, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors), Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Transdermal), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) & Geography Forecast till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.