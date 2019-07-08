Nano Dimension Conducts a Review of Strategic Alternatives

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider for electronics (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), today announced that it is conducting a review of strategic alternatives.



There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction. The company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives, and it does not intend to comment further.

The company has retained Stifel as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in its review.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses conducting a strategic review and future correspondence with shareholders. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Yael Sandler, CFO | ir@nano-di.com

NANO DIMENSION PR CONTACT

Galit Beck, Public Relations Manager | 972-542539495 | galit@nano-di.com

