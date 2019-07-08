World-Class Shutdown, Turnarounds and Outage Management Course: 3-Day Event (Lagos, Nigeria - August 26-28, 2019)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World-Class Shutdown, Turnarounds and Outage Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The planning, preparation and execution of a turnaround is a complex undertaking that demands an effective strategy, a high degree of control and great attention to detail. It also requires a profound understanding of the critical elements that go to make up a turnaround and the drivers and constraints that shape the event. This requires the involvement of every level of the company from senior management who set the framework for the event through to the craft personnel who perform the actual work.
The shutting down and start-up phases of a turnaround are critical to the success or failure of the event and as such must be planned and prepared in as much detail as the mechanical phase.
There comes a point in each area of the turnaround at which most tasks have been completed and the systems may be handed back to operations for a startup. This is a critical transition phase and if not properly controlled, time, money and effort can be wasted. Although it may seem to the casual observer that the startup of the plant is simply the reverse of the shutdown, depending upon the type of plant, the startup process can last anything from a few hours to many days. Whatever the length of time, the handover must be done effectively. The operations team must control the startup in the same way as the shutdown and engineering work.
This course is the product of over 30 years of practice by turnaround professionals working in different industries in many countries around the globe and its principles are embodied in the Model of Excellence for Turnarounds that forms the central pillar of the workshop.
The basic principles of the methodology are:
- There are only two types of work on a turnaround, routine and unexpected. If the routine is under control there is time to deal with the unexpected but if the routine becomes unexpected the unexpected may become catastrophic.
- Each module offers a practical approach with exercises and examples that draw out and develop participants learning and experience in addition to that offered by the workshop.
Top Learning Objectives
- Enhance the company's strategic Turnaround capabilities
- Improve the company's approach to planning and scheduling
- Provide a framework for effective turnaround execution
- Highlight the unique safety requirements of turnarounds
- Foster the one team approach to turnarounds
- Ensure a safe and orderly transfer from Turnaround phase to Start-up phase
- Provide a comprehensive knowledge base for turnarounds
- Demonstrate the latest planning techniques for turnarounds
- Understand the Ultimate Goal for any company engaged in Plant Turnarounds
- Improve your company's performance on Shutdowns, Turnarounds and Outages by application of the processes taught in this course
- Discover the elements and characteristics that make Plant Turnarounds unique so that they demand a different approach from other projects
- Learn how to apply the Rational Cost Model to improve Turnaround cost estimation and control
- Streamline the company's approach to Site Logistics in order to increase productivity on the Turnaround
- Incorporate the principle of Continuous Improvement into your company's Turnaround approach
Agenda
Registration begins at 08:30. Course sessions will start promptly at 09:00 and end at 17:00. There will be two short breaks at appropriate times for refreshments and lunch break will be from 12:30 to 13:30.
DAY 1
Module 1 Introduction To Outage Methodology
- Business contribution (dealing with boundaries)
- The principles of work management
- 4 phases of the Turnaround (exploring the 4 phases)
- Overview of Turnaround Methodology
- Need for the Turnaround
- Understanding the customer
- Benchmarking data (benchmarking against best practice)
Module 2 Initiating The Turnaround
- Introduction
- Turnaround Policy (size, duration, frequency)
- The steering group (setting policy, objectives and KPI's)
- Duration - what to consider before declaring a duration
- The benefits of good Front End Loading (data gathering)
- New Techniques (reduction in work scope)
- The Turnaround Manager (translating policy into actions)
- Preparation Team (creating a preparation program)
Module 3 Validating The Workscope
- Introduction
- Integration of functional support groups (to aid planning)
- Maintenance Work scope
- Operations work scope (management of plant surveys)
- Shutdown and Start-up mechanical support
- Work list Meeting (generating the ideal' work list)
- Meetings to aid the work listing process
- Validation of work scope
- Unnecessary Work
- Discuss and analyze case study
Module 4 Pre Outage Work
- Controlling Turnaround Materials
- Long Delivery Items
- Pre fabrication
- Specialist technologies
- Vendors representation
- Preparation Framework
- Meetings to aid preparation
- The Team
Module 5 Contractor Issues
- Contract Syles (analyzing different types of contracts)
- Contractor selection strategy (the upside and the downside)
- Contractor audit process (ensure competent contractors are engaged)
- Control of contractor performance (commercial awareness)
- Contractor development (benefits of partnering approach')
- Organisation Combination
- Productivity Sampling (value for money)
- Managing the Sub Contractors
- Discuss and analyze case study
DAY 2
Module 6 The Plan
- Introduction
- Planning Systems (What planning approach is required)
- Database
- Knowledge of Assets
- Major Tasks
- Small Tasks
- Bulk Work
- Fully integrated Shutdown and Start-Up Logic
- Scheduling the Work
- The Turnaround Plan
- Project Team approach to planning
- Scheduling process (optimization)
- Input to the Planning Process (what level of planning is required)
- Scheduling Shutdown and Startup Plans
- Monitoring Progress (updating the schedule)
- Discuss and analyze case study
Module 7 Turnaround Organisation
- Basic Principles (factors that influence team design)
- Single Point Responsibility
- Constraints
- The Hierarchy
- Technical Support
- Operational support (allocation of operational personnel)
- Single integrated team with Operations, Mechanical and Contractors
- Sample Organisation - preparation, execution, start-up
- Roles and Responsibilities
- Other Organisational options
- Discuss and analyze case study
Module 8 Estimating And Cost Control
- Introduction
- Initial Estimate
- Proposed Cost Estimate
- Approved Turnaround Budget
- Cost Centers
- Controlling Costs during the Turnaround
- Closing out Costs and reporting
- What is the true cost of the turnaround
- Discuss and analyze case study
Module 9 Safety Management
- Introduction (defining magnitude and probability)
- Management of, and responsibility for Safety
- Safe Systems of Work (permit to work, rules, regulations, safety audits)
- Complying with safety
- Planning for Safety (controlling safety inputs)
- Environmental issues during Shutting Down and Commissioning
- Safety Team Training
- Toolbox Talks
- Walk the Talk sessions
- Job Safety Analysis
- Environmental Plan
- Accident investigations
- Safety Auditing
- Job Freeze
- Emergency Procedure
- Safety Passport
- Discuss and analyze case study
DAY 3
Module 10 Quality Management
- Introduction
- The Quality System in relation to Turnaround
- Controlling Quality through Preparation, Execution and Post Turnaround Phases
- Continual Improvement
- Engineering Systems of Work
- Quality investigations
- Discuss and Analyze case study)
Module 11 Communication
- Introduction
- General Briefing
- Co-ordination Meetings
- Task Briefings
- Other Briefings
Module 12 Executing The Outage
- Shutting Down the Plant
- Role of Operations during execution
- The Routine
- The Unexpected
- Control of work
- Control of Emergent work
- Event control
- Trip and Alarm Management
- Environmental control during execution activities
- Permit to Work management
- Starting Up the Plant
- Discuss and analyze case study
Module 13 Site Logistics
- defining logistics (getting it right first time)
- Critical relationship (aligning planning with logistics)
- The elements of logistics (organizing what we need)
- Early procurement (facilitates on-time delivery)
- Organising Stores and Material delivery (bar-coding for traceability)
- Controlling by plot plan (what goes where and when)
- Site clearance and hand back (leave the plant as you find it or better)
- Handover from turnaround back to operations
Module 14 Start-Up Planning
- Start-up Manager (what is his role and responsibility)
- Start-up team (integrated team turnaround and operations)
- Training needs (historical start-up issues, Knowledge of assets)
- Hand back from Turnaround team to Start-up Team (Managing the process)
- Start-up safety and risk assessment (To ensure all aspects are covered)
- Developing a start-up strategy
- Procedures and checklist development
- Performance and acceptance testing
- Managing reservation lists (mechanical problems which arise during start-up)
- Checking and commissioning projects/Mods
- Discuss and analyze case study
Module 15 Training
- Introduction
- Training policy
- Job Profiles
- Competency Model
- Training Records
Module 16 Closing The Turnaround
- Introduction
- Demobilization of the Site
- Final Inspection and Handover
- Post Shutdown Critique/debrief
- Final Outage Report
- Turnaround Data (Productivity, planning, Benchmarking, KPI's)
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gei2k7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Industrial Automation
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.