World-Class Shutdown, Turnarounds and Outage Management Course: 3-Day Event (Lagos, Nigeria - August 26-28, 2019)

The planning, preparation and execution of a turnaround is a complex undertaking that demands an effective strategy, a high degree of control and great attention to detail. It also requires a profound understanding of the critical elements that go to make up a turnaround and the drivers and constraints that shape the event. This requires the involvement of every level of the company from senior management who set the framework for the event through to the craft personnel who perform the actual work.



The shutting down and start-up phases of a turnaround are critical to the success or failure of the event and as such must be planned and prepared in as much detail as the mechanical phase.



There comes a point in each area of the turnaround at which most tasks have been completed and the systems may be handed back to operations for a startup. This is a critical transition phase and if not properly controlled, time, money and effort can be wasted. Although it may seem to the casual observer that the startup of the plant is simply the reverse of the shutdown, depending upon the type of plant, the startup process can last anything from a few hours to many days. Whatever the length of time, the handover must be done effectively. The operations team must control the startup in the same way as the shutdown and engineering work.



This course is the product of over 30 years of practice by turnaround professionals working in different industries in many countries around the globe and its principles are embodied in the Model of Excellence for Turnarounds that forms the central pillar of the workshop.



The basic principles of the methodology are:



There are only two types of work on a turnaround, routine and unexpected. If the routine is under control there is time to deal with the unexpected but if the routine becomes unexpected the unexpected may become catastrophic.

Each module offers a practical approach with exercises and examples that draw out and develop participants learning and experience in addition to that offered by the workshop.

Top Learning Objectives

Enhance the company's strategic Turnaround capabilities

Improve the company's approach to planning and scheduling

Provide a framework for effective turnaround execution

Highlight the unique safety requirements of turnarounds

Foster the one team approach to turnarounds

Ensure a safe and orderly transfer from Turnaround phase to Start-up phase

Provide a comprehensive knowledge base for turnarounds

Demonstrate the latest planning techniques for turnarounds

Understand the Ultimate Goal for any company engaged in Plant Turnarounds

Improve your company's performance on Shutdowns, Turnarounds and Outages by application of the processes taught in this course

Discover the elements and characteristics that make Plant Turnarounds unique so that they demand a different approach from other projects

Learn how to apply the Rational Cost Model to improve Turnaround cost estimation and control

Streamline the company's approach to Site Logistics in order to increase productivity on the Turnaround

Incorporate the principle of Continuous Improvement into your company's Turnaround approach

Agenda



Registration begins at 08:30. Course sessions will start promptly at 09:00 and end at 17:00. There will be two short breaks at appropriate times for refreshments and lunch break will be from 12:30 to 13:30.



DAY 1



Module 1 Introduction To Outage Methodology

Business contribution (dealing with boundaries)

The principles of work management

4 phases of the Turnaround (exploring the 4 phases)

Overview of Turnaround Methodology

Need for the Turnaround

Understanding the customer

Benchmarking data (benchmarking against best practice)

Module 2 Initiating The Turnaround

Introduction

Turnaround Policy (size, duration, frequency)

The steering group (setting policy, objectives and KPI's)

Duration - what to consider before declaring a duration

The benefits of good Front End Loading (data gathering)

New Techniques (reduction in work scope)

The Turnaround Manager (translating policy into actions)

Preparation Team (creating a preparation program)

Module 3 Validating The Workscope

Introduction

Integration of functional support groups (to aid planning)

Maintenance Work scope

Operations work scope (management of plant surveys)

Shutdown and Start-up mechanical support

Work list Meeting (generating the ideal' work list)

Meetings to aid the work listing process

Validation of work scope

Unnecessary Work

Discuss and analyze case study

Module 4 Pre Outage Work

Controlling Turnaround Materials

Long Delivery Items

Pre fabrication

Specialist technologies

Vendors representation

Preparation Framework

Meetings to aid preparation

The Team

Module 5 Contractor Issues

Contract Syles (analyzing different types of contracts)

Contractor selection strategy (the upside and the downside)

Contractor audit process (ensure competent contractors are engaged)

Control of contractor performance (commercial awareness)

Contractor development (benefits of partnering approach')

Organisation Combination

Productivity Sampling (value for money)

Managing the Sub Contractors

Discuss and analyze case study

DAY 2



Module 6 The Plan

Introduction

Planning Systems (What planning approach is required)

Database

Knowledge of Assets

Major Tasks

Small Tasks

Bulk Work

Fully integrated Shutdown and Start-Up Logic

Scheduling the Work

The Turnaround Plan

Project Team approach to planning

Scheduling process (optimization)

Input to the Planning Process (what level of planning is required)

Scheduling Shutdown and Startup Plans

Monitoring Progress (updating the schedule)

Discuss and analyze case study

Module 7 Turnaround Organisation

Basic Principles (factors that influence team design)

Single Point Responsibility

Constraints

The Hierarchy

Technical Support

Operational support (allocation of operational personnel)

Single integrated team with Operations, Mechanical and Contractors

Sample Organisation - preparation, execution, start-up

Roles and Responsibilities

Other Organisational options

Discuss and analyze case study

Module 8 Estimating And Cost Control

Introduction

Initial Estimate

Proposed Cost Estimate

Approved Turnaround Budget

Cost Centers

Controlling Costs during the Turnaround

Closing out Costs and reporting

What is the true cost of the turnaround

Discuss and analyze case study

Module 9 Safety Management

Introduction (defining magnitude and probability)

Management of, and responsibility for Safety

Safe Systems of Work (permit to work, rules, regulations, safety audits)

Complying with safety

Planning for Safety (controlling safety inputs)

Environmental issues during Shutting Down and Commissioning

Safety Team Training

Toolbox Talks

Walk the Talk sessions

Job Safety Analysis

Environmental Plan

Accident investigations

Safety Auditing

Job Freeze

Emergency Procedure

Safety Passport

Discuss and analyze case study

DAY 3



Module 10 Quality Management

Introduction

The Quality System in relation to Turnaround

Controlling Quality through Preparation, Execution and Post Turnaround Phases

Continual Improvement

Engineering Systems of Work

Quality investigations

Discuss and Analyze case study)

Module 11 Communication

Introduction

General Briefing

Co-ordination Meetings

Task Briefings

Other Briefings

Module 12 Executing The Outage

Shutting Down the Plant

Role of Operations during execution

The Routine

The Unexpected

Control of work

Control of Emergent work

Event control

Trip and Alarm Management

Environmental control during execution activities

Permit to Work management

Starting Up the Plant

Discuss and analyze case study

Module 13 Site Logistics

defining logistics (getting it right first time)

Critical relationship (aligning planning with logistics)

The elements of logistics (organizing what we need)

Early procurement (facilitates on-time delivery)

Organising Stores and Material delivery (bar-coding for traceability)

Controlling by plot plan (what goes where and when)

Site clearance and hand back (leave the plant as you find it or better)

Handover from turnaround back to operations

Module 14 Start-Up Planning

Start-up Manager (what is his role and responsibility)

Start-up team (integrated team turnaround and operations)

Training needs (historical start-up issues, Knowledge of assets)

Hand back from Turnaround team to Start-up Team (Managing the process)

Start-up safety and risk assessment (To ensure all aspects are covered)

Developing a start-up strategy

Procedures and checklist development

Performance and acceptance testing

Managing reservation lists (mechanical problems which arise during start-up)

Checking and commissioning projects/Mods

Discuss and analyze case study

Module 15 Training

Introduction

Training policy

Job Profiles

Competency Model

Training Records

Module 16 Closing The Turnaround

Introduction

Demobilization of the Site

Final Inspection and Handover

Post Shutdown Critique/debrief

Final Outage Report

Turnaround Data (Productivity, planning, Benchmarking, KPI's)

