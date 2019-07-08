Aurora to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 16, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, August 16, 2019.



Aurora’s management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Hong Kong time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713-5090 U.S.: +1 845-675-0437 Hong Kong: +852 3018-6771 China: 400-620-8038 Passcode: 7596257

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 23, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 7596257

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora’s website at http://ir.jiguang.cn/ .

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China, pioneered in providing mobile developer services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service (SMS). Aurora has served approximately 419 thousand mobile app developers and approximately 1,165 thousand mobile applications, accumulated data from nearly 22.7 billion installations of the Company’s software development kits (SDKs), with monthly unique active device base of nearly 1.07 billion, as of March 2019. Based on Aurora’s vast data coverage and insights garnered, the Company has expanded its offerings into big data solutions, including targeted marketing, financial risk management, market intelligence and location-based intelligence. By utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, Aurora strives to help improve productivity for businesses and society through harnessing the power of mobile big data to derive actionable insights and knowledge.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.