Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Its Investigations of Pintec, Sealed Air, and Aclaris Therapeutics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, and Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. on behalf of Investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Pintec Technology Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT)

In October 2018, Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold more than 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”) at $11.88 per share.

On April 30, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report, its first filing on Form 20-F since it went public. Since the IPO, Pintec’s stock has traded as low as $2.80 per share, significantly below the $11.88 offering price.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Sealed Air announced after the market closed on June 20, 2019, that the Company had fired Chief Financial Officer William Stiehl. The firing comes following the audit committee’s completion of an internal review after the Company’s receipt of a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to Sealed Air, the subpoena is for information on the selection of the Company’s independent audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm. On this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019 and closed at $41.70, a decline of 4.5%.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders … in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

