AnySizeDeals, the Leading PropTech Conference Company is now accepting Bitcoin.

AnySizeDeals announced today that it’s officially accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for registrations to its upcoming ASDinnovate Conference.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnySizeDeals announced today that it’s officially accepting Bitcoin & other crypto-currencies as a form of payment for registrations to its upcoming ASDinnovate Conference. Going forward, attendees will have the option to purchase tickets to ASDinnovate with either Bitcoin or fiat currencies like the dollar.ASDinnovate will take place from November 14th - November 15th, 2019 in New York City and will focus on the Future of Work & The Workplace.AnySizeDeals has a history of moving the real estate industry forward by launching some of the most thought provoking conferences around topics like AI, Robotics, Opportunity Zones, The Future of Work and Blockchain as it pertains to real estate.“AnySizeDeals has always been at the forefront of the PropTech industry when it comes to covering topics no one else is and being the first major conference producer in the real estate world to accept Bitcoin makes perfect sense,” said Steve Nson, CEO of AnySizeDeals.Since it’s January 2019 lows, Bitcoin has rallied over 300% but most real estate professionals remain skeptical of the currency given its high volatility and limited use case opportunities.As a firm, AnySizeDeals is very bullish on digital currencies and believes it’s only a matter time before Bitcoin garners mainstream adoption within the real estate industry and we see it’s use going beyond ticket registration to seep into the day to day of buying and selling of real estate.Tickets for the conference are currently on sale at asdinnovate.com.About AnySizeDeals:AnySizeDeals is a New York based company with a global reach that provides the most transformative events in the real estate space. We combine cutting edge technology with industry icons. We live at the intersection of real estate and technology. We delve deep into the most pressing topics in the real estate industry and draw the best and brightest to share insights, knowledge and thought leadership. Our content is a cut above the rest.Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com Contact: Conference Press Team, support@anysizedeals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.