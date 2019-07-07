Duchess Yacht Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Yacht Charter Cruise Company- 2019”

“We're honored to include the Duchess Yacht into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Duchess Yacht, a yacht charter cruise company based in Marina Del Rey, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Yacht Charter Cruise Company - 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include the Duchess Yacht into our BoLAA family."

The Duchess is a beautiful and luxurious 63 ft. motor yacht, captained and crewed with over 40 years of on-the-water experience. The charters are 100% inclusive of all expenses such as: food, beverages, fuel and the use of all amenities including snorkel equipment, kayaks, SUP and fishing equipment. The Duchess Yacht offers any type of charter/private boat rental imaginable, from harbor/sunset cruises, day cruises, whale watching cruises, overnight cruises, and overnight destination cruises as far as San Francisco to the North and San Diego to the South with the Channel Islands in-between.

The Duchess Yacht Is conveniently located in Marina Del Rey, adjacent to Santa Monica, Venice, Playa Del Rey, Beverly Hills and the Greater Los Angeles and Southern California Area. It is the perfect place for a marriage proposal, a photo shoot or any other special occasion. It provides a memorable on-the-water experience with luxury, comfort, variety and safety.

Finally, the Duchess Yacht offers “True Gourmet Meals” served aboard The Duchess by professional chefs. The private chef and gourmet ingredients will make any occasion on the water even more memorable at a cost comparable to a fine restaurant. The chefs will tailor a “Gourmet Meal” to any specifications and liking! No matter what, customers will always be treated like Royalty aboard the Duchess.



The Duchess Yacht Charter Service

Marina del Rey Harbor

Passenger Boarding:

13701 Fiji Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Contact

310-570-8902 or 800-676-1470

To view yachts, call for an appointment.

Email: info@theduchessyacht.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.