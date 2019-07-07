Just Released - Free 2019 Official Colorado Bed & Breakfast Directory Featuring B&Bs Across the State & Breakfast Recipe

Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the official state B&B Association, released the organization's free 2019 print membership directory.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado , the official Colorado B&B association, announced the release of the association’s full-color 2019 State Directory which includes B&B member inns throughout the state of Colorado, information on each property including photographs, direct contact information and #BookDirect website addresses.Colorado activities include arts, culture, music, outdoor markets, historic sites and more. The state's scenery is as varied as accommodations. While staying at a Colorado B&B, guest travel plans can include easy access activities such as biking, hiking, horseback riding, whitewater rafting or fishing. During a stay, guests can also explore the Colorado's historic areas to take a stroll through ancient cliff dwellings, walk in dinosaur tracks, visit one of the many restored trading forts, view mountain vistas, and listen to traditional cowboy music or upbeat mountain jazz, all while returning home to a beautifully appointed bed and breakfast and enjoying a delicious breakfast served each morning.The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association is a quality-oriented organization dedicated to providing guests with high standards, excellent accommodations, delicious breakfasts, and traditional innkeeper hospitality. The new Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado 2019 State Directory contains location, phone numbers, #BookDirect website addresses, and a full-color photo of each property. The directory also includes a delicious breakfast recipe to make at home. All member bed and breakfast inns must meet quality standards.For guests seeking online information, the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website includes direct inn website access and reservation availability links with detailed information, a travel recipe blog, association membership information, additional recipes and a cookbook order form. Website visitors may use the handy online 2019 State Directory order form and also subscribe to the Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights E-newsletter, distributed regularly with specials, events, recipes and features on member inns.Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado members throughout the state include a variety of bed & breakfasts located in historic homes, mountain lodges, country farmhouses, and urban inns. Visit the association website at www.InnsofColorado.org for the online order form. Copies of the FREE 2019 Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Official B&B 2019 State Directory guides are also available at member inns, Colorado State Welcome Centers, Denver International Airport and select visitor locations.The association encourages guests to #BookDirect on each member's official inn website to receive the best offers, availability and rates at member properties. Booking direct with individual inns and from official bed and breakfast websites can save time, money to "Rest at the Best Colorado has to Offer". Visit www.InnsofColorado.org for more information and to order your Free 2019 State Directory of B&Bs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.