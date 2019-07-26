Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nebraska To Aim High For Compensation And To Call Them For Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst

"We also want to emphasize we are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Nebraska-not a call center.We Want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to get the very best possible compensation.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Nebraska or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we can assist them in getting organized with the type of information the Veteran will need to ensure they receive the very best financial compensation results. This information includes the how, where, and when the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos-and we want to emphasize this is a super big deal. Without this specific type of information, it becomes much more difficult for the Navy Veteran to receive the best possible financial compensation results.

"We also want to emphasize we are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Nebraska-not a call center or answering service." https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

To get the financial compensation job done the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Karst von Oiste is one of the most accomplished mesothelioma law firms in the nation and they consistently get the best financial compensation for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Nebraska and nationwide. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nebraska would call the Advocate at 800-714-0303 they will try to put the Veteran and or their family in immediate contact with attorney Erik Karst-the founding partner of Karst von Oiste. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska:

www.creighton.edu/CancerCenter

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska:

www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



