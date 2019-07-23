Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation-Better Attorneys Better Settlement Results

"Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible compensation-not the run around from a law firm that does not care.” — Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because they will get a person like this better compensation results. The law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Missouri and nationwide for decades. As we like to say-better attorneys-better compensation results.

"We are urging a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Missouri to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can personally introduce them to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer does not retain the services of the most skilled lawyers to assist in the financial compensation claims process-they will not get properly compensated as we would be happy to discuss anytime. Our top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible compensation-not the run around from a law firm that does not care." https://Missouri.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Missouri US Navy Veteran Advocate is now offering a free service for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma that involves helping them list their various exposures to asbestos. The specifics of how, when and where a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos becomes the foundation of a mesothelioma compensation claim and this information is incredibly vital as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The group will also do research on the Navy Veteran's ship or submarine which could also be extremely helpful. There is no non-law firm group in the US offering a free service like this. https://Missouri.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee’s Summit, O’Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri.www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Missouri the Missouri US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri:

https://www.barnesjewish.org

*Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri:

Saint Louis University Cancer:

https://www.slucare.edu

*The Missouri Medical Cancer Institute: http://www.mmc.org/cancer-institute

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.