National Assembly to analyse Central Bank's accounts report

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 6 - The accounts report of Angola's National Reserve Bank (BNA), relating to the 2016, 2017 and 2018 financial year, will get the final vote at the eleventh plenary meeting of the National Assembly, set for 15 July.,

ANGOP has learnt that it is the first time that such documents from the BNA are thoroughly analysed and voted on by the National Assembly (Angolan parliament).

On the the same day, the MPs will equally vote, in general terms, the Bill on the Value Added Tax (VAT) Code, Bill on Special Consumption Tax and the Bill that Alters the Organic Structure and Proceedings of the Audits Court.

Other juridical tools are also to be analysed by the MPs in the same week, starting on that Monday, 15 July.

These decisions came out of the recent meeting of parliamentary whips, which has also decided to hold a plenary meeting, in the first week of August, to look into issues related to the preparation of the first local elections, including the legislative package (bills) that will support this extremely important undertaking for the country.

The first local elections in Angola are to take place in the second semester of next year.

