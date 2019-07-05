Entrepreneurs Compete for $30,000 at Bow Valley College’s Innovation Rodeo

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local entrepreneurs and innovators will connect with Stampede visitors to exchange ideas and build relationships during the fourth annual Innovation Rodeo. Over five days, participants will learn from speakers and entrepreneurs from Canada and the United States, and compete in competitions for a chance to win $30,000 cash.



Bow Valley College’s Entrepreneur-in-residence, Craig Elias launched Innovation Rodeo in 2014. “We learned that over 13 per cent of adult Calgary Stampede visitors are entrepreneurs and the Innovation Rodeo provides an unique opportunity for out-of-town entrepreneurs and Calgary based entrepreneurs to network, collaborate, and exchange ideas” says Elias. “If you are looking to learn from highly successful entrepreneurs about how to start or buy a business, land customers faster, or enter new markets sooner, Innovation Rodeo is for you.”



Participants can compete in pitch competitions that will award prize money to Alberta’s most promising first-time entrepreneurs. Last year’s first place recipient was Sagar Dasaur, co-founder of StudentsEat. The MacEwan business student created StudensEat for students to easily access food on campus without losing their study spot or battling long lineups.



This year’s keynote speaker is international sales expert Barbara Weaver Smith, Founder and CEO of The Whale Hunter sales method. During her Monday afternoon session, participants will learn how to make bigger sales to larger companies by developing a sales and marketing team that scouts, hunts, and harvests Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies.

Tickets start at only $30 Canadian and participants are encouraged to register early as tickets are limited. For more information on Innovation Rodeo and a full schedule of events, please visit InnovationRodeo.com.

Leigh MacKenzie Bow Valley College 403-888-6946 lmackenzie@bowvalleycollege.ca

