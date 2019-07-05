The new generation of Electric Bikes has arrived. But be aware of cheap online offers.

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a time when most electric bicycles would cost between $3000-$5000. That was in 2013, 2014 when Bike Attack Electric opened the first electric bike shop in Los Angeles at their Santa Monica location on 2904 Main Street.

At that time customers only had 2 options: either quality electric bikes for a lot of money or low quality electric bikes for cheap. As an electric bike shop with a service center Bike Attack looked at these cheap bikes once to notice that the quality was below their standards. They needed electric bikes that provided a good warranty and a great lifespan: their main focus was to find e-Bikes with a low amount of technical problems, bikes that actually worked.

Their electric bike shop had to decline many offers of Chinese brands because the quality of these bicycles was just not there. Customers who brought those bikes online were often disappointed that their bikes only worked once or twice and then gave up. They desperately brought these bikes to the bike shop for repair but they had to send them away because they could not get any parts and the Chinese companies did not respond when problems occurred.

Bike Attack Electric's owners were torn - they wanted to provide their customers a lower priced, good quality option to the high priced electric bikes - that they can actually stand behind - but a the same time they could not find affordable electric bikes that were worth the money.

But times have changed. Quality went up and prices went down. The bike store spend years of testing and researching the options, attended the biggest electric bike event in Europe Eurobike and literally went to every electric bike event in the country. They finally found manufacturers who were able to provide affordable electric bikes that delivered the quality that was needed for the customers.

That doesn't mean there are no electric bikes that do not warrant higher prices. If you are looking for a brand name ebike with higher end components and brand name battery systems - you can still get these higher end electric bikes. To understand the differences between low end and high end, between high priced and affordable you can compare electric bikes with cars. Everybody understands the difference between a Ferrari and a KIA. They both drive. But this is the only resemblance of the 2. The same applies for bikes and electric bicycles: there are classic city bikes ranging from $300-$1200 and there are also road bikes for over $10,000. It depends on your needs, your style and your budget. Bike Attack Electric is very happy to announce that they have sourced electric bike brands now that they are very confident to sell to those customers searching for an affordable alternative to the higher priced eBikes without jeopardizing quality.

Come and see Bike Attack Electric, the leader of electric bikes, at 2904 Main Street, Santa Monica (at Ashland Ave, across the street from Coffee Bean) or visit them online at www.electricbikeattack.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.