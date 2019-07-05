MEDIA ADVISORY: Retro 80s Road Trip Across America Pitstops in Dallas for Nostalgic Visit

Dallas, RoboCop and Born on the Fourth of July among focus of Dallas leg of Tour

WHO:

NostalgiaCon founders Manny and Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, their four children, and social media influencers @XoxoLizza (Lizza Monet Morales) and @TheJoseResendez (Jose Resendez)

WHAT:

The Retro 80s Road Trip Across America, a 17-day, 4,000-mile cross-country journey that showcases America’s love for all things 80s pop culture, is visiting Dallas for a throwback look back at its nostalgic 80s heritage.

Dallas highlights include visits to Dallas show’s South Fork Ranch, Robocop, and Born on the Fourth of July

WHERE:

Various locations depending on traffic. Please check with our media relations contact for latest schedule.

Tour cities also include NY, Jersey City, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Detroit, Nashville, Dallas, Albuquerque, The Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Simi Valley, Los Angeles, and Anaheim.

WHEN:

Friday, July 5th, all day and Saturday morning, July 6

WHY:

Presented by Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, the epic trip kicks off the national PR blitz of NostalgiaCon’s Ultimate 80s convention (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) that takes place September 28 & 29 at the Anaheim Convention Center. NostalgiaCon 80s is the first “decade-takeover” celebration of its kind in the world and will feature a growing roster of iconic celebs and music artists such as Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes, Erik Estrada, Dokken, TKA, and many others.

Interview Opportunities

— Manny Ruiz, NostalgiaCon founder and retro pop culture historian

— Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, NostalgiaCon co-founder

— The Ruiz Family: Jonathan (19), Elena (15), Briani (10), and Naomi (6)

— Social media influencers @XoxoLizza (Lizza Monet Morales) and @TheJoseResendez (Jose Resendez, a Texas native)

Multimedia Assets

Multimedia assets such as b-roll and high-resolution photos available upon request. Media have full permission to use all digital assets posted on NostalgiaCon’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter accounts @nostalgiacon80s.

CONTACT:

Janice Torres

(212) 363-0140

janice@thebrandphoenix.com



