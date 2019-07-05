President congratulates Jorge Fonseca on Cabo Verde's independence day

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 5 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço congratulated his Cabo Verdean counterpart, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, on the celebration of the 44th anniversary of that country's independence on Friday (July 5th).,

In his message of congratulations, João Lourenço stated that the 44 years of independence turned Cape Verde into one of the most consolidated democracies in the African continent.

He expressed conviction that the people of Cabo Verde will continue to work on strong steps that help the country turn into one of the most prosperous nations in Africa.

"I would, therefore, like to convey to you my strong availability to join the efforts to improve more and more the existing historical ties of cooperation and friendship in different sectors of social life in Angola and Cabo Verde," reads the letter, reached ANGOP on Friday.

On the other hand, João Lourenço expressed desire to boost cooperation in the Portuguese-Speaking African Countries (PALOP).

He expressed willingness to working together on transformation of "this great organisation into a body that increasingly defends the interests of its members at the level of the Portuguese Speaking Countries Community (CPLP).

Angola and Cabo Verde enjoy political and diplomatic relations and cooperation in various fields, with stress to agro-livestock farming, training of veterinary, agronomic, forestry and water research personnel.

