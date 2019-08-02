West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to A Person with Mesothelioma in Wheeling or Anywhere in West Virginia To Call for Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get The Best Compensation

"We are also appealing to a person with mesothelioma in West Virginia to call us at 800-714-0303 about making a list of their exposures to asbestos-This is the foundation of the Compensation Claim.” — West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center

WHEELING , WEST VIRGINIA, USA, August 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a person with mesothelioma in Wheeling or anywhere in Ohio or Marshall Counties West Virginia or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We know the Ohio River Valley well and we want to do everything possible to make certain a person with mesothelioma in West Virginia receives the very best possible financial compensation and we would also like to assist with medical treatment options as well. To get the financial compensation job done we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste-because they get the best possible client compensation results.

"If a person with mesothelioma in Wheeling or anywhere in West Virginia would like to talk to a national expert about mesothelioma compensation usually we can have them talking directly with Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste within twenty or thirty minutes. Trust us-talking directly with Erik will be much more informative that a 'free' book about mesothelioma as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize that once a person with mesothelioma in West Virginia or their family members retain the services of a law firm they are stuck with them. If the law firm is inexperienced or has misrepresented their capabilities the person with mesothelioma could lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial compensation as they would like to explain. The group is also appealing to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in West Virginia to call them at 800-714-0303 about making a list of their various exposures to asbestos-because it is this information that becomes the compensation claim. https://WestVirginia.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer throughout West Virginia including communities such as Wheeling, Morgantown, Martinsburg, Charleston, Huntington, and Fairmont.” https://westvirginia.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

The West Virginia Mesothelioma Victims Center is also incredibly focused on making certain a diagnosed victim in the Mountain State has the best treatment options. Two of the better options for diagnosed victims in West Virginia include the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center in Morgantown, or the University of Pittsburgh’s Cancer Institute:

* The Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center Morgantown, West Virginia: https://www. wvucancer.org/.#sthash. lf6xcXiQ.dpuf

* The University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: https://www.upmccancercenter.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in West Virginia include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.







