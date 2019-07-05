Global LED Downlight Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024 - Sales are Proliferating since they Consume a Negligible Amount of Electricity and Emit Lesser Amounts of Ultraviolet Rays & Heat

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Downlight Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED downlight market reached a value of US$ 17.3 Billion in 2018. The market is anticipated to exceed US$ 29 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019-2024.



Since LED downlights are capable of withstanding rough conditions like external shocks and vibrations, exposure to extreme weather conditions, and traffic-related public exposure, they are an extremely preferred choice for outdoor lighting systems.



In addition, the sales of these lights are also proliferating since they consume a negligible amount of electricity and emit lesser amount of ultraviolet (UV) rays and heat.



Apart from this, on account of the rising prices of electricity in several developing economies, the governments are taking initiatives to encourage the widespread incorporation of LED lights across various sectors.



Furthermore, aggressive marketing initiatives by manufacturers and vendors through various advertising media is also providing impetus to the market growth.



Breakup by Application



Retrofit

Retail & Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Industrial

Retrofit represents the largest application segment of the LED lighting market. This can be attributed to the increasing preference of the masses toward retrofitting of existing lighting fixtures with LED lights.



Regional Insights



India

China

Europe

The United States

Japan

Brazil

Russia

Others

China holds the leading position in the LED lighting market. The Government of China has taken severe steps to develop and implement energy-saving and eco-friendly lighting technologies which has bolstered the market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



13 Key Player Profiles



