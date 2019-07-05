PURA Gets Shareholder Value Bonus From NOUV Holding With $26 Billion Hemp Market Outlook

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (”PURA”) and Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) management today confirmed an online update scheduled for release next week, on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. PURA spun off its Texas based cannabis cultivation operation that concentrates on growing hemp to NOUV late last year. The spinoff deal includes a dividend of NOUV stock to be issued to PURA shareholders. Similar to Village Farms in West Texas, a major tomato farming outfit the produces for H-E-B, Tom Albertsons and Walmart, NOUV is expanding its conventional Texas based nursery operation into a major hemp farming operation. The global industrial hemp market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025. PURA and NOUV are making substantial progress toward the acceleration of the NOUV stock dividend to be issued to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PURA’s cannabis cultivation operation. Learn the latest on the upcoming dividend after NOUV publishes updated financials on Monday, July 8th, 2019 and PURA and NOUV management publish an online management update on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019.

PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35



Goldman Small Cap Research recently released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA “have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.” The report highlights PURA’s growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions. The report further details recent updates intended to accelerate the issue of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Notably, the report points to the capacity and quality improvements enabled by the addition of a new team member with exceptional beverage industry professional experience.



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



