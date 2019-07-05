American International Holdings Corp Executes Exclusive License Agreement to Establish Novopelle Locations Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: AMIH, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive, irrevocable license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with Novo MedSpa Addison Corp (“NMAC”) granting the Company with the exclusive rights (the “Exclusive License”) to the Novopelle intellectual property, including copyrights, trademarks, proprietary technology, and other assets necessary to establish, market and operate Novopelle branded Med Spa locations and to develop Novopelle branded products.

In addition, the Company has obtained the right of first refusal to purchase the four (4) Novopelle branded MedSpa locations that are currently owned and operated by NMAC and located throughout the State of Texas. Furthermore, the Company has obtained the rights to purchase the Novopelle brand and all related trademarks and intellectual properties from NMAC, in which the Company has three (3) years from the date of the License Agreement to execute.

“Novopelle is a very well-known, respected brand with a very strong and loyal customer base and we feel extremely fortunate to be able to enter into this arrangement to further develop the business model and expand the brand to additional locations and launch new products and services,” commented Esteban Alexander, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are very excited to enter into this agreement with American International Holdings Corp as we are very confident in their management team and excited to see the further growth of the Novopelle brand,” commented Luis Hernandez, CEO of NMAC and Founder to the Novopelle brand.

The Company currently owns and operates a Novopelle branded Med Spa in McKinney, TX and is actively pursuing the establishment of additional Novopelle locations pursuant to the License Agreement.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of American International Holding Corp’s future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp's future results. American International Holding Corp cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation. Further, the Company shall not be responsible for statements made on Novopelle’s website at www.Novopelle.com.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

contact information at: info@amihcorp.com





