German FinTech BITA raises €1.25M to accelerate sales and invest in development

BITA GmbH

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BITA , one of Frankfurt’s fastest growing fintech companies, raised €1.25M from a group of local and international investors. BITA, a provider of software for indexation and systematic investing used by large financial institutions, is addressing one of the fastest growing segments in finance: index-based investing.The company has raised venture capital from the newly founded German VC fund Futury Ventures, Dutch VC fund Volta Ventures and Belgian investor Michel Akkermans. Victor Gomez, CEO of BITA and ex-SVP of Ventures at Deutsche Börse, says: "With this funding, we will be in a good position to accelerate our technology roadmap and expand our sales internationally. We deliberately chose these investors as our partners as their experienced team, high level of expertise, and vast network convinced us from the very beginning”.BITA launched its real-time calculation system in October 2018 and already counts some of the largest trading platforms in the world as clients. BITA will use the funding to accelerate sales in Europe and make further investments in technology and data management. Benjamin Krahmer and Michael Singer, Manager of Futury Ventures, comment: "BITA has made a lasting impression within our international network. The technology and applications of BITA face an enormous customer potential worldwide - we are looking forward to working with the outstanding team".Sander Vonk, Partner at Volta Ventures says: “BITA’s products have the potential to make a significant piece of the financial system more flexible, and they have an impressive team to make it happen.”About BITA ( www.bitadata.com BITA is a Germany-based FinTech company that provides enterprise-grade technology and services to institutions operating in the systematic investment space. It provides advanced technology infrastructure for the design, development, calculation, and dissemination of financial indexes and quantitative investment strategies.About Futury Venture Beteiligungen Deutschland-Hessen GmbH ( www.futuryvc.de Futury Ventures is a German seed/early stage Venture Capital fund investing in promising, technology-driven companies across a variety of sectors. Futury Ventures consist of a huge network of private investors and is also funded by the State of Hesse. With its ecosystem, Futury Ventures offers unique conditions with which to guide founders and young companies to long-term and sustainable successAbout Volta Ventures ( www.voltaventures.com Volta Ventures Arkiv invests in young and ambitious internet and software companies. The fund has € 55 million under management and is supported by EIF and ARKimedes-Fund II.About Pamica ( www.pamica.be Pamica NV is the personal investment company of Belgian entrepreneur Michel Akkermans.



