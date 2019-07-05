The Switchgear Market in Southeast Asia, Forecast to 2025 - Projecting a CAGR of 6.3% with Schneider, Siemens, ABB, and Mitsubishi Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia's Switchgear Market (2019-2025) Forecast by Voltage, Insulation, Type, Application, Country, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The continuous and rapid growth in electricity demand along with emphasis being put on improving the electrification rate is expected to increase the demand for switchgears across the Southeast Asian region. Further, various government focus on capitalizing the potential of renewable sources for electricity generation, including setting up of new solar and wind power plants would lead to the development of new power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure across the region. These factors would increase the demand for switchgears in the Southeast Asian region.



According to this research, the Southeast Asia switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

The report comprehensively covers the market by voltage, types, insulation, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Southeast Asia switchgear market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The power utilities and industrial application segments emerged as the major revenue shareholders across most of the Southeast Asian countries, by application, in the overall switchgear market in 2018. Additionally, growing FDI in the commercial and social infrastructure sectors in several Southeast Asia countries would also increase the demand for switchgears across applications such as offices, retail, educational buildings and healthcare during the forecast period.



The low voltage switchgear segment acquired the highest market share in 2018, among all other voltage types due to their high consumption in the commercial and residential sectors. Further, gas insulated switchgears are expected to gain higher market share in the medium and high voltage categories, by insulation, over the coming years.



Among the Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand are expected to hold the highest market revenue share in the overall switchgear market during the forecast period owing to major infrastructure development projects such as the EmSphere Mall, One Bangkok etc. Some of the key players in the Southeast Asia switchgear market are Schneider, Siemens, ABB and Mitsubishi.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Overview

3.1. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.3. South-East Asia Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle 2018

3.4. South-East Asia Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Trends



6. Indonesia Switchgear Market Overview

6.1. Indonesia Country Overview

6.2. Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.3. Indonesia Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

6.4. Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.4.1. Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2025F

6.4.2. Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.5. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.1. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.2. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.3. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.5.4. Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.6. Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.6.1. Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2015 - 2025F

6.6.2. Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.6.3. Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.7. Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.7.1. Indonesia Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.7.2. Indonesia Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.7.2.1. Indonesia Commercial Sector Outlook

6.7.3. Indonesia Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.7.3.1. Indonesia Industrial Sector Outlook

6.7.4. Indonesia Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.7.4.1. Indonesia Power Sector Outlook

6.7.5. Indonesia Other end user Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.8. Indonesia Switchgear Market-Key Performance Indicators

6.8.1. Indonesia Government Spending Outlook

6.8.2. Indonesia Foreign Direct Investment Outlook

6.9. Indonesia Switchgear Market- Opportunity Assessment, 2025F



7. Thailand Switchgear Market Overview



8. Singapore Switchgear Market Overview



9. Myanmar Switchgear Market Overview



10. Malaysia Switchgear Market Overview



11. Cambodia Switchgear Market Overview



12. Laos Switchgear Market Overview



13. Vietnam Switchgear Market Overview



14. Rest of South-East Asia Switchgear Market Overview

14.1. Rest of South-East Asia Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume, 2015 - 2025F



15. South-East Asia Switchgear Market-Opportunity Assessment

15.1. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



16. South-East Asia Switchgear Market-Competitive Landscape

16.1. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking

16.2. South-East Asia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16.2.1. Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16.2.2. Thailand Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16.2.3. Singapore Switchgear Market Ranking, By Company, 2018

16.2.4. Malaysia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16.2.5. Myanmar Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16.2.6. Cambodia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

16.2.7. Laos Switchgear Market Ranking, By Company, 2018

16.2.8. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



17. Company Profiles

17.1. Siemens AG

17.2. ABB Ltd.

17.3. Schneider Electric SE.

17.4. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

17.5. Legrand S.A.

17.6. Rockwell Automation Inc.

17.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

17.8. Hitachi Ltd.

17.9. Eaton Corporation PLC



18. Key Strategic Recommendations



