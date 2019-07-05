Named reasons for the shipment of "contaminated oil" to European consumers

The (IRTTEK) issued a report entitled, in which it predicts a recurrence of disaster with Druzhba.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRTTEK: The legislative deprivation of Transneft from the authority to control access to the pipe has created the conditions for low-quality raw materials to enter the Druzhba pipeline.

The Institute for the Development of Fuel and Energy Technologies (IRTTEK) issued a report entitled "Legislative Problems of the Oil Transportation Industry within the Framework of the Contamination of the Druzhba Oil Pipeline", in which it predicts a recurrence of disaster with Druzhba. The authors of the study make their predictions on the grounds that the main reasons creating conditions for the access of low-quality products into the pipeline have not yet been eliminated.

Experts believe that the key factor that has led to the emergence of substandard raw materials in the pipeline is the success of lobbyists' actions to change Russian legislation. Transneft's previously exclusive authority to control the access of raw materials to the main pipeline system is now distributed among oil companies and independent oil terminal points.

The successive adherents of this kind of liberalisation of legislation are the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) and the country's largest oil company, Rosneft. They also prevent the adoption of the federal law "The transportation of oil and oil products from the main pipeline".

The investigation revealed that the contamination was premeditated: this was carried out in order to hide theft. In their report, IRTTEK specialists indicate that the announced versions are only a consequence, the reason follows from the flaws of the legislation.

The full report can be found here: http://irttek.ru/research/legislative-issues-of-oil-transportation-industry-in-context-of-contamination-of-druzhba-pipeline-wi.html

Large-scale oil contamination with dichloroethane in the pipeline was discovered in April of this year. As a result, deliveries to Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Ukraine and the Baltic countries were disrupted. Transneft, the Russian main pipeline operator, quickly addressed the violation, but the situation is still far from being stable. Claims are determined by consumers of Russian oil in Eastern European countries, which in the end can amount to several hundred million dollars.



