Worldwide Dialysis Markets, 2019: Lucrative Growth Opportunity in Emerging Markets

The author predicts that the global dialysis market will grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Dialysis market is driven by innovative and advanced technologic medical devices that have applied to the dialysis machine. The introduction of new generation sensors, components, and single-chip solutions components have made a significant impact on the design and structure of the dialysis machine.

Most of the manufacturers have a high focus on patient and operator parameters as this machine is highly regulated and certified based on safety parameters. This is further been regulated by regularity bodies such as FDA, CE, and CDSCO, which has imposed huge challenges for the medical device manufacturers.

Further, the market is expected to see significant growth with an increase in diseases patterns and new wave in the innovation in dialysis.



In terms of regional analysis, the market is dominated by North America due to advancements in technology, the presence of leading vendors, an increase in regulatory reforms, and changes in reimbursement policies. Europe is followed by North America and has similar potential in growth and development.

APAC is the most focused and fastest growing region due to vast opportunities for vendors to establish their presence. The factors such as the presence of a large pool of chronic patients, increasing ageing population, support from the government, and health & wellness programs are expected to boost the market growth.

APAC, Latin America, and RoW are the most focused and fastest growing regions due to vast opportunities. Moreover, most of the countries in these regions are focusing on increasing healthcare expenditure from the government as there is excess growth in medical technology in Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Iran, South Korea, Nigeria, and South Africa.



Competitive Analysis



The competition among leading vendors is due to the availability of a wide range of dialysis machines with different brand names in the market. This provides an opportunity for healthcare consumers (dialysis services facilities) to choose products based on brand, price, features, model, and discount.

Most of the vendors are focusing on providing bundling product models for increasing their sales and having a larger market share in terms of revenue. Many vendors have established their market presence globally and focus strongly on marketing and selling their products by competing with small and regional vendors. Therefore, the competition among the vendors is expected to hinder the market growth, yet the market will have more products developed and launched.

Most of the vendors are primarily focusing on research and development to offer fast technological progress. Manufacturers including major and mid-sized companies in the dialysis market are competing with newer products, advanced features, quality, safety, and efficacy.



The competition is growing among the healthcare service providers - hospitals, dialysis centres, and other healthcare facilities where the customer groups are being consolidated for purchasing products. Diversified product portfolio companies, large volume product buyers (hospitals), and primary competitors (single product manufacturers) have strong market positions in certain segments and regions due to their wide range of products and services they offer. New competitors, especially from Asia, are also taking the competition to a new high with quality, safety, and efficacy of the product over the past few years.



Key Vendors

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B. Braun Avitum AG

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Key Competitive Facts

The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain the market share. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Responding to competitive pricing pressures specific to each of our geographic markets.

Protection of proprietary technology for products and manufacturing processes.

Benefits



The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of dialysis systems. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player's initiatives, and government initiatives towards the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact market growth.



Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Medical Devices Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Geography

1.1.3 Medical Technologies

1.1.4 Industry Trends

1.2 Healthcare Spending

1.2.1 US

1.2.2 Europe

1.3 Regulatory Bodies & Standards

1.4 Reimbursement Scenario

1.5 Emerging Global Markets

1.6 Patient Demographics

1.7 Definition: Dialysis

1.7.1 Why Dialysis?

1.8 Healthcare Spending in the US

1.9 PESTLE Analysis



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.2.1.1 Overview

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Medical Imaging Devices

3.3.2 Medical X-ray Equipment

3.3.3 MRI Equipment

3.3.4 Mammography Devices

3.3.5 Healthcare X-ray Detectors

3.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Segmentation, By Procedure Type

4.1.1 Hemodialysis

4.1.2 Peritoneal Dialysis

4.2 Dialysis Market, By Product Type

4.2.1 Types of equipment

4.2.2 Services

4.2.3 Consumables



5 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase incidence of chronic kidney disease

5.1.1.2 Rise in number of chronic diseases causing kidney failure

5.1.1.3 Increase in the number of dialysis centres

5.1.1.4 Growing ageing population

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High cost of dialysis

5.1.2.2 Complications of dialysis

5.1.2.3 Inadequate reimbursement in developing countries

5.1.2.1 Intense competition among vendors

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Technological advancement - dialysis machines

5.1.3.2 Lucrative growth opportunity in emerging markets

5.1.3.3 Introduction of user-friendly and cost-effective dialysis systems

5.1.3.4 Rise in demand for portable dialysis machine

5.1.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.2 Key Stakeholders



6 End-Users

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Specialty Centers

6.4 Others (Nursing Homes and Clinics)



7 Regions

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 North America

7.1.1.1 Market overview

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.2.1 Market overview

7.1.3 APAC

7.1.3.1 Market overview

7.1.4 Rest of the World

7.1.4.1 Market overview



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Baxter International Inc.

9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.3 Davita Medical Group

9.4 Fresenius Medical Care

9.5 Nipro Corporation



10 Companies to Watch for

10.1 Medtronic plc (Covidien plc)

10.2 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

10.3 MEDIVATORS



11 Other Vendors



