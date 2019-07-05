There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,074 in the last 365 days.

Global Drug Report 2017-2026: Entrectinib (Roche/Chugai/Nerviano)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entrectinib" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Entrectinib (Roche/Chugai/Nerviano) is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) of the tropomyosin receptor kinases (Trk) A, B, and C; ROS1; and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins.

Under normal conditions, these oncogenes regulate the flow of cellular growth signaling. However, mutations or molecular alterations can result in overactivity, setting off a signal cascade that drives uncontrolled proliferation. Entrectinib binds to and inhibits TrkA, TrkB, TrkC, ROS1, and ALK, disrupting signaling and thereby leading to an induction of apoptosis and an inhibition of tumor cell proliferation in tumor cells that express these kinases. In vivo models of entrectinib in TrkB expressing neuroblastoma cells suggest that the drug may enhance the efficacy of conventional chemotherapy.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Entrectinib: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

List of Figures
Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary for Cyramza in non-small cell lung cancer
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary for entrectinib in non-small cell lung cancer
Figure 3: Entrectinib sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

List of Tables
Table 1: Entrectinib pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npyaha

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

