Global Synthetic Rubber Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +5% by 2025 | Top Companies are Sinopec, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Synthetic Rubber Industry valued approximately USD 27.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The Industry growth is primarily driven by the increasing usage of synthetic rubber in both tire and non-tire automotive application and high demand from Asian countries such as India and China.



The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Major market players in Synthetic Rubber Industry are LANXESS, Sinopec, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.p.A, ZEON Corporation, Petrochina, Sibur, Synthos, American Synthetic Rubber Company, Indian Synthetic Rubber Company Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to Industry consolidation.

Synthetic Rubber Industry Segmentation:

By Type:

• Styrene Butadiene Rubber

• Polybutadiene Rubber

• Styrenic Block Copolymer

• Butyl Rubber

• Nitrile Butadiene Rubber





By Application:

• Tire

• Non-Tire Automotive

• Footwear

• Industrial

• Others





By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa





