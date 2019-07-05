Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Is Estimated to Grow up to 9.66 Billion by 2025 | Top Companies are Soudal, Bostik, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in the year 2017. Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 % from 2019 to reach USD 9.66 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, China and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.
Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11618
The Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry is segmented as By Resin, Application, and Region. The Resin segment is divided into MS Polymer Hybrid, Epoxy-polyurethane, Epoxy-cyanoacrylate and others in which the Epoxy-cyanoacrylate segment accounts for the largest Industry share. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bond strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixturing, which reduces the assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.
Major market players in Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry are Soudal, Bostik, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Kisling AG, and brief overview of 9 companies is also provided. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
SWOT Analysis of Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry
Strength:
Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials
Weakness:
Lack of acceptance from end users
Opportunities:
Growing Demand for Sustainable Adhesives & Sealants
Threats:
Limited Industry Opportunities in Developed Countries
Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry Segmentation:
By Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial Assembly
- Others
By Resin
- MS Polymer Hybrid
- Epoxy-polyurethane
- Epoxy-cyanoacrylate
- Others
Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11618
Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/y2n8yowv
Contact Us:
Jon
Sales Manager
IND: +91-739-102-4425
sales@globalreportsstore.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.