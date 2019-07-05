Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Is Estimated to Grow up to 9.66 Billion by 2025 | Top Companies are Soudal, Bostik, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in the year 2017. Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 % from 2019 to reach USD 9.66 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, China and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.



The Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry is segmented as By Resin, Application, and Region. The Resin segment is divided into MS Polymer Hybrid, Epoxy-polyurethane, Epoxy-cyanoacrylate and others in which the Epoxy-cyanoacrylate segment accounts for the largest Industry share. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bond strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixturing, which reduces the assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.

Major market players in Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry are Soudal, Bostik, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, TREMCO ILLBRUCK, H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Kisling AG, and brief overview of 9 companies is also provided. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Strength:

Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials

Weakness:

Lack of acceptance from end users

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Sustainable Adhesives & Sealants

Threats:

Limited Industry Opportunities in Developed Countries

Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Industry Segmentation:

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Others

By Resin

MS Polymer Hybrid

Epoxy-polyurethane

Epoxy-cyanoacrylate

Others

