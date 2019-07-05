Global Geo-Textile Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +10% by 2025 | Top Companies are Low & Bonar, NAUE, Fibertex Nonwovens, DuPont, Thrace Group, Strata Systems, Huesker

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Geo-Textile Industry market valued approximately USD 3.68 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.52% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors fueling the growth are the rising environmental concerns, cost-efficient, greater lifespan in contrast with other materials.



The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the Industry are Low & Bonar, NAUE, Fibertex Nonwovens, DuPont, Thrace Group, Strata Systems, Huesker, and Berry Global. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the Industry by investing in research and development. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also the strategies used.

Geo-Textile Industry Segmentation:

By Material Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Product Type

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted

By Application

Road Construction & Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

