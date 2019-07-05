Global Surgical Robots Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +20% by 2025 Top Companies are Auris Health Inc., Medrobotics Corp., Virtual Incision Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Hansen Medical

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Surgical Robot Industry was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Surgical Robot Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to reach USD 28.92 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan, India are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11516

The Global Surgical Robot Industry is segmented on the basis of surgery type, component, system type and region. The major shares of the Industry comes from da Vinci Surgical system, by system type in Global Surgical Robot Industry. On the other hand, Services, by component for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2019-2025.

Major market players in Surgical Robots Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health Inc., Medrobotics Corp., Virtual Incision Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Hansen Medical, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Mazor Robotics, Stereotaxis Inc., Accuray Incorporated, and brief overview of 9 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:

By Component

Accessories & Instrument

Surgical Systems

Services

By System Type

Telesurgical System

Supervisory-controlled system

ZEUS Robotic Surgical System

da Vinci Surgical system

AESOP Robotic system

Shared-control system

By Surgery Type

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Urological surgery

Radiological surgery

Others

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11516

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/y3eu8xbn

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.