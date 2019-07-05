Global Medical Alert System Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +8% by 2025 Top Companies are ADT Corporation, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, Philips Lifeline
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Alert System Industry was valued at USD 1.71 Billion in the year 2017. Global Medical Alert System Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% from 2017 to reach USD 3.32 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. Asia Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the projected period due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions. At a country level, developed markets like the U.S., European nations as well the emerging markets like China, Brazil, and India are further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Major players in Medical Alert System Industry are ADT Corporation, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, Philips Lifeline, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., VRI Inc. Medical Guardian LLC, GreatCall, AlertOne Services LLC, Nortek Security and Control and other 12 company’s information is provided in research report. Rising R&D investments and various Organic growth strategies adopted by most of the top manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive Industry opportunities for the various stakeholder.
Strength
24 hours monitoring the health
Helps to be independent with build in the emergency alert system.
Ease of use with advanced feature.
Weakness
Expensive monthly fees & signed contract
Lower acceptance of technology by the senior citizen
Opportunity
Innovations in technologies for better healthcare services
Increasing number of smart phone users.
Threats
Mobile Networks connectivity a big challenge for medical alerts.
Medical Alert System Industry Segmentation:
Medical Alert System Industry Overview By End Users
- Home – Based Use
- Nursing Home
- Assisted Living Facilities
- Hospices
Medical Alert System Industry Overview By Type
- Landline PERS
- Mobile PERS
- Standalone PERS
