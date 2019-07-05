Global In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +10% by 2025 Top Companies are EMD Serono Inc., Irvine Scientific, CooperSurgical Inc., Vitrolife AB, Cook Medical Inc., Genea Biomedx, Boston IVF

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Industry was valued at USD 508 Million in the year 2017. Global In-vitro fertilization (IVF) Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to reach USD 1121.51 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Europe is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level, developed industries U.S holds a substantial Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.



The global in-vitro fertilization (IVF) Industry id segmented on the basis of types of cycle, by application and by region. On the basis of types of cycle the Industry is segmented as Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor), Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor) and Donor Egg IVF Cycle of which Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor) segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

On the basis of application the Industry is segmented as Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes, in which Fertility Clinics holds the highest Industry share.

Major market players in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Industry are OvaScience, EMD Serono Inc., Irvine Scientific, CooperSurgical Inc., Vitrolife AB, Cook Medical Inc., Genea Biomedx, Boston IVF, Kitazato Corp, and other brief information of 10 companies will be provided in report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF)s Market Segmentation:

By Types of cycle

• Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor)

• Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor)

• Donor Egg IVF Cycle





By Application

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes





