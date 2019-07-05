Global Fly Ash Market Is Estimated to Grow up to 6.83 Billion by 2025 | Top Companies are Boral Limited, FlyAshDirect, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Aggregate Industries, Separation Technologies LLC

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fly Ash Industry was valued at USD 4.35 Billion for the year 2017. Fly Ash Industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% from 2018 to reach USD 6.83 Billion by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 as well region is growing fastest in the forecasted period. Developed countries such as China and emerging Industry like India with huge population base are further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years because of the population growth in the region.



On the other hand, construction applications like blocks and varied brick types for Fly Ash Industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The PCC pavement holds the highest Industry share because of its economic benefits compared to other applications.

Major players in Fly Ash Industry are Boral Limited, FlyAshDirect, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Aggregate Industries, Separation Technologies LLC, Ashtech (India) Pvt. Ltd. and other 14 companies detailed information is provided in research report. Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level is the main reason for holding this highest Industry share. New product launches and growing research and development cost for addressing changing demand of end users in recent years are driving this Industry. Organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition were adopted by these manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive Industry opportunities for the various stakeholder in the value chain.

SWOT Analysis of Fly Ash Industry

Strength

Government and Regulatory Associations active campaigning for Fly Ash

Growth in infrastructure and construction development

Weakness

Inconsistent quality of fly ash

Opportunities

Increasing awareness about the eco-friendly construction

Threats

The decline in the usage of a traditional source of energy, as well the availability of the fly ash

Fly Ash Industry Segmentation:

Fly Ash Industry Overview By Application

Road Constructions

Bricks and Blocks

Portland Cement & Concrete

Agriculture

Others (Chemical, Mining)

Fly Ash Industry Overview By Type

Class F

Class C

