Global Construction Adhesives Market Is Estimated to Grow up to 13.94 Billion by 2025 | Top Companies are BASF, DowDuPont, 3M, Franklin International, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Construction Adhesives Industry was valued at USD 8.51 Billion in the year 2017. Global Construction Adhesives Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% from 2019 to reach USD 13.94 Billion by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and is also considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period due to vast building and construction sector. At a country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific region are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



The segmentation is done on the basis of resin type, by technology, by end users, and by region. On the basis of resin types, the global Construction Adhesives Industry is sub-segmented as acrylic, epoxy, silicones, vinyl’s, polyurethane and others of which the polyurethane segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.

Major market players in Construction Adhesives Industry are BASF, DowDuPont, 3M, Franklin International, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik SA (Subsidiary of Arkema S.A), American Chemical Inc., Benson Polymers Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., DAP Products, and other 10 more companies overview will be provided in research report. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

SWOT Analysis of Construction Adhesives Industry

Strength:

Growing investments in construction and building sectors



Increasing government investments in infrastructure Weakness:



Changing government regulations and norms.



Slow growth in developed countries

Opportunities:



Growing demand in the construction industry



Increasing demand for green and environmentally friendly construction adhesives Threats:



Cost of raw material

Construction Adhesives Industry Segmentation:



By Technology

• Water-Borne

• Hot Melt

• Solvent-Borne

• Reactive

• Others





By Resin Type

• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Silicones

• Vinyls

• Polyurethane

• Others





By End Users

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Infrastructure





