The Paper Cups Market in Europe 2019-2024 - Rise in On-The-Go-Coffee Culture Facilities Growth

According to the report, the European paper cups market reached a volume of 57.3 Billion Units in 2018. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 61.2 Billion Units by 2024, registering a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the Europe paper cups market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The popularity of paper cups can be attributed to their high durability and liquid-resistant. Moreover, paper cups serve the convenience of consuming drinks on-the-go, without the hassle of cleaning, thereby saving water and time. Some of the other advantages offered by them include bio-degradable, user-friendly, light-weight, hygienic, recyclable and non-toxic. Currently, Europe represents the third largest market for paper cups after Asia pacific and North America.



One of the key trends that has been observed in Europe is on-the-go-coffee culture on account of busy lifestyles and hectic schedules. This coupled with established food service sector in the region has facilitated a rise in the demand for paper cups.



Another factor that is fostering the growth of the Europe paper cups market is increasing concerns about sanitation and hygiene. The hazard of using a reusable paper cup can led to bacterial infection and other diseases.



Some of the other forces that have been proactive in maintaining the market growth include the ban on plastic cups, promotion of sustainable paper cups packaging, rising paper and board production and development of recyclable paper cups.



Market Summary



On the basis of cup type, the market has been segmented as hot paper cups and cold paper cups. Currently, hot paper cups exhibits a clear dominance in the European paper cups market.



Based on the wall type, single wall paper cups enjoy a leading position in the market, followed by double wall paper cups.



On the basis of application, tea and coffee represents the largest segment.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Western Europe, Southern Europe, Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. Amongst these, Western Europe is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the total market.



