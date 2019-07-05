Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Is Estimated to Grow up to +24 Billion by 2025 | Top Companies are E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Roullier Group, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Commercial Seaweeds Industry was valued at USD 12.25 Billion in the year 2017. Global Commercial Seaweeds Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to reach USD 24.57 Billion by the year 2025.



Asia Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and North America is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, Japan, China and South Korea are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Commercial Seaweeds Industry are E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Roullier Group, Compo Gmbh & Co. Kg, Biostadt India Ltd, Acadian Seaplants Ltd, Brandt, CP Kelco, Gelymar and Seasol International Pty. Ltd., Seasol International Pty. Ltd, and brief information of 10 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

The Global Commercial Seaweeds is segmented as by type, by form, by application and by region. On the basis of type, the Industry is segmented as Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed and Red Seaweed of which Red Seaweed holds the highest Industry share. Red seaweed is used on a large-scale, due to its easy availability and use in a wide-range of industrial sectors. On the basis of form type, the global seaweed Industry is segmented as liquid, flakes and powder of which powder form of seaweed expected to hold the highest Industry share in the foretasted period.

Commercial Seaweeds Industry Segmentation:

By Application

• Human Food

• Animal Feed

• Agriculture

• Others

By Form

• Liquid

• Flakes

• Powder

By Type

• Brown Seaweed

• Green Seaweed

• Red Seaweed





By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa





