Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of by +12% by 2025 | Top Companies are Arkema S.A., Arry International Group Ltd. Carbon Solutions Inc., Cheap Tubes Inc.

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Carbon Nanotubes industry valued approximately USD 3.43 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.62% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing feasibility of applications for carbon nanotubes gives growth to the Industry during the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The major market players in Carbon Nanotubes Industry are Arkema S.A., Arry International Group Ltd. Carbon Solutions Inc., Cheap Tubes Inc., Hyperion Catalysis international Inc., Klean Carbon Inc., Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd, Nano-C Inc., Nanocyl S.A., NanoIntegris Inc., and NanoLab, Inc.
Carbon Nanotubes Industry Segmentation:
By Method
- Physical Process
- Chemical Process
- Miscellaneous Process
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
- Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)
- High Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction (HIPCO)
By Type
- Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
- Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes
By Application
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Chemical & Polymers
- Batteries & Capacitors
- Energy
- Medical Application
- Advanced Materials Application
- Aerospace & Defense
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
