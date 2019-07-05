Global Biosimilars Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +6% by 2025 Top Companies are Pfizer, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Celltrion

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biosimilars Industry was valued at USD $7.75 Billion in the year 2019. Global Biosimilars Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to reach USD $40.85 Billion by the year 2025. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the Industry and to estimate the size of various other dependent subIndustrys. The overall Industry size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual subIndustrys (mentioned in the Industry segmentation by product, type of manufacturing, and disease) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research.



The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the Industry segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources such as World Health Organization, US Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and European Commission have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the biosimilars Industry.

Major market players in Biosimilars Industry are Pfizer, Sandoz, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, CP Guojian Pharma, Biotech Pharma, Celgen Pharma, Henlius.

Biosimilars Industry Segmentation:

Biosimilars Industry, By Product

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Insulin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

Granulocyte Colony-stimulating Factor

Interferons

• Interferon-Beta

• Interferon-Alpha

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal Antibodies

• Rituximab

• Infliximab

• Adalimumab

• Other Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Peptides

Glucagon

Calcitonin

Biosimilars Industry, By Type of Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Biosimilars Industry, By Disease

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

