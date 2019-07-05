Worldwide Circuit Breaker Market Forecasts Through 2019-2024: The Industry is Expected to Reach $10 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circuit Breaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circuit breaker market reached a value of US$ 7 billion in 2018. The market value is further expected to reach US$ 10 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.



Market Drivers



In recent years, the demand for electricity has been increasing day by day. Circuit breakers are beneficial in the transmission and distribution of power supply. Moreover, owing to an emerging need for saving electricity, governments across the globe are introducing numerous initiatives to establish efficient and smart power grids. These factors have contributed towards the growth of the circuit breaker market.



Safety of kitchen appliances, industrial tools and machinery and IT products have become a matter of chief concern that is playing a major role in the rising demand of circuit breakers. By using circuit breakers, the whole power mechanism can be made safe and protected from the frequent power fluctuations and short circuits.



An important factor that is responsible for the constant growth in the circuit breaker market is the increasing trend of urbanisation and industrialisation in developing countries. This has caused an improvement in the electricity infrastructure as well as an increase in the power supply to rural areas.



Low maintenance cost and increasing usage of these devices in locomotive industries are some of the other advantages that are positively influencing the growth of global circuit breaker market.



Market Summary



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as indoor circuit breakers and outdoor circuit breakers. Currently, outdoor circuit breakers dominates the market, holding the largest share.



Based on the voltage, the market has been segmented into low voltage, medium voltage and high voltage. Currently, low voltage dominates the market, holding the largest share.



Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as air, vacuum, oil and SF6.



On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented as transmission and distribution, renewable, power generation, railways and others. Currently, transmission and distribution dominates the market, holding the largest share.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, Alstom, Eaton Corporation, GE, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Camsco Electric, G&W Electric, Kirloskar Electric, L&T, Powell Industries, Schurter Holding, Sensata Technologies and Toshiba.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Circuit Breaker Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Indoor Circuit Breakers

6.2 Outdoor Circuit Breakers



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 Low Voltage

7.2 Medium Voltage

7.3 High Voltage



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Air

8.2 Vacuum

8.3 Oil

8.4 SF6



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Transmission and Distribution

9.2 Renewable

9.3 Power Generation

9.4 Railways



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Circuit Breaker Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 ABB

12.3.2 Alstom

12.3.3 Eaton Corporation

12.3.4 GE

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Power Products

12.3.6 Schneider Electric

12.3.7 Siemens

12.3.8 Camsco Electric

12.3.9 G&W Electric

12.3.10 Kirloskar Electric

12.3.11 L&T

12.3.12 Powell Industries

12.3.13 Schurter Holding

12.3.14 Sensata Technologies

12.3.15 Toshiba



