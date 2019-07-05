Global Hearing Aid Market to Reach $7.62 Billion in 2023 - Profiles on Leading Players Sonova Holding, William Demant, GN ReSound Sivantos Group/Widex, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and Cochlear Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearing Aid Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hearing aid market is estimated to reach US$7.62 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.

The factors such as escalating diabetic population, increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of hearing loss and growing awareness are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by the high cost of hearing aids, low average selling price and regulatory issues. A few notable trends include digitalization, rechargeable technology and wireless hearing aids.



The global hearing aid market is broadly segmented into four types which are hearing devices, cochlear implants, bone conduction system and diagnostic instruments. The number of advanced technology product launches helped hearing devices to remain at top position amongst all the segments. In the hearing aid market, hearing devices accounted for the highest share in 2018.



The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to high noise pollution levels in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. The U.S. and Europe are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market. The rise in the number of people suffering from hearing loss in the U.S. propelled the need for advanced technology in hearing aids. The UK represents one of the largest markets for hearing aid and is already a well-penetrated market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Hearing Aid: Introduction

1.2 Degree of Hearing Loss

1.3 Types of Hearing Loss

1.4 Hearing Aid Devices

1.5 Types of Hearing Aids

1.6 Industry Value Chain



2. Global Hearing Aid Market Analysis

2.1 Global Hearing Aid Market

2.1.1 Global Hearing Aid Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Hearing Aid Market by Volume

2.1.4 Global Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume

2.1.5 Global Hearing Aid Market Volume by Region

2.1.6 Global Hearing Aid Market Volume Forecast by Region

2.3 Global Hearing Aid Market Share by Segment

2.3.1 Global Hearing Devices Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Hearing Devices Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Hearing Devices Market by Region

2.3.4 Global Hearing Diagnostics Market by Value

2.3.5 Global Hearing Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

2.3.6 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Value

2.3.7 Global Cochlear Implant Market Forecast by Value

2.3.8 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Volume

2.3.9 Global Cochlear Implant Market Forecast by Volume

2.3.10 Global Cochlear Implant Market by Age

2.3.11 Global Bone Conduction Systems Market by Value

2.3.12 Global Bone Conduction Systems Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Hearing Aid Market Share by Product Type

2.5 Global Hearing Aid Retail Market Share by Distribution Channels

2.6 Hearing Aid Penetration Rate in Prominent Countries



3. Regional Hearing Aid Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Share by Product Type

3.1.4 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market by Product Type

3.1.5 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Product Type

3.1.6 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market by Volume

3.1.7 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.8 The U.S. Hearing Aid Devices Share by Product Type

3.1.9 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Volume by Segment

3.1.10 The U.S. Hearing Aid Market Forecast Volume by Segment

3.2 The UK

3.3 Germany

3.4 France



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Diabetic Population

4.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.3 Growing Ageing Population

4.1.4 Increasing Life Expectancy

4.1.5 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.6 Rising Prevalence of Hearing Loss

4.1.7 Growing Awareness

4.1.8 Increase in Chronic Kidney Diseases

4.2 Market Trends & Development

4.2.1 Digitalization

4.2.2 Rechargeable Technology

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Lithium Technology

4.2.4 Wireless Hearing Aid

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Low Average Selling Price

4.3.2 High Cost of Hearing Aid

4.3.3 Legal Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Hearing Aid Market by Company

5.1.2 Global Private Retail Market by Company

5.1.3 Global Hearing Aid Direct Retail Sale by Company

5.1.4 Global Organic Growth Rates of Hearing Aid Retail by Company

5.1.5 Global Hearing Instruments Market Share by Company

5.1.6 Global Sales Development of Hearing Instruments by Company

5.1.7 Global Cochlear Implant Market Share by Company

5.1.8 Global Sales Development in Cochlear Implant by Company

5.1.9 Comparison of Key Players by Product Categories and Types

5.1.10 Comparison of Key Players by Developments & Functionalities

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Independent Market Share by Company

5.2.2 The U.S. Veteran Affair Market by Company

5.2.3 The U.S. % Share of Units Sold in Veteran Affair Channel by Company

5.2.4 The U.S. Retail Market by Company



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Sonova Holding AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 William Demant Holding

6.3 GN ReSound

6.4 Sivantos Group/ Widex

6.5 Starkey Hearing Technologies, Inc.

6.6 Cochlear Limited



