World Breast Pump Market Forecast to 2024 with Philips Avent, Pigeon Corp, Medela, Ameda, and Hygeia Medical Group II Dominating the Landscape

The global breast pump market size was estimated to be around US$ 684 Million in 2018. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of around US$ 998 Million by 2024.



In recent years, the manufacturers have developed pumps that are safer and more efficient in collecting milk which has led to a rise in the sales of these devices. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and improving access to medical devices have increased the demand for breast pumps worldwide.



Global Market Trends



Nowadays, working women are adopting the use of breast pumps as they help in feeding the baby when they are away for work. Moreover, the various government initiatives worldwide are helping to create awareness among females about the benefits and importance of breast feeding which, in turn, has generated huge demand for these pumps.



Apart from this, technological advancements in design and effectiveness, such as double pumping 2-phase expression technology, have helped in reducing the extraction time and providing maximum comfort. This technology also makes it easier for women to shift from breast feeding to pumping.



Breakup by Type



Open system

Closed system

Currently, closed system breast pumps represent the most popular product type, accounting for the largest market share. These pumps offer a more hygienic milk collection mechanism and help in preventing contamination.



Breakup by Technology



Battery-powered

Electric

Manual

Battery-powered pumps are witnessing the fastest growth on account of the numerous advantages offered by them, such as portability, light-weight, and no requirement of electricity points.



Breakup by Application



Personal Care

Hospitals

According to industry analysis, the personal care segment dominates the market as women prefer to use individual pumps in the comfort of their homes, having a personal device also helps in reducing the chances of cross-contamination.



Regional Insights



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

North America enjoys the leading position in the market owing to increasing awareness about breast feeding, advanced healthcare infrastructure and better access to these devices in the region. However, emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America are also expected to witness steady growth in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with the presence of a few small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices, innovation and quality. Some of the key players operating in the market are:



Philips Avent

Pigeon Corporation

Medela

Ameda

Hygeia Medical Group II

