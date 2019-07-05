India's Milkshake Market: 2019-2024 Analysis & Outlook by Flavour, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Milkshake Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian milkshake market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during 2019-2024.



The market is currently being driven by numerous factors such as a large young population, changing lifestyles, convenience, value addition, health consciousness, etc.



One of the key consumer segments that is driving this market is the young and well-to-do income class. Income levels in India have been increasing continuously over the last few decades significantly increasing the purchasing power of consumers.



Apart from increasing income levels, more than 50% of India's total population is below the age of 25 years, further catalyzing the growth of the market.



Moreover, with increasing urbanization and sedentary lifestyles, the ready to drink milkshake segment represents a very convenient option for consumers as there are no hassles to boil, add external ingredients or serve this milk.



Additionally, the advent of single-serve, resealable plastic bottles or tetra packs have made this category of milk more convenient for consumers to drink and easier for distributors to ship.



The milkshake market in India is also driven by an increasing trend of Indian consumers shifting towards the health and wellness segment with a rising number of consumers shifting from carbonated drinks to healthier alternatives such as dairy products.



