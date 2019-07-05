Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Connected Car Security Solutions Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Connected Car Security Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected Car Security Solutions Market

Connected car security solutions is a radiocommunication service used permanently or temporarily for the safeguarding of connected cars. A connected car is a car that is equipped with Internet access, and usually also with a wireless local area network. 

This report focuses on the global Connected Car Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Harman 
Arxan 
Argus 
Guardtime 
Infineon 
IOActive 
Intertrust 
Karamba Security 
Magna 
NCC Group 
NNG 
Onboard Security 
Secunet 
Security Innovation 
Symantec 
Trillium

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3974945-global-connected-car-security-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
V2I 
V2V 
V2C 
V2P 
V2X

Market segment by Application, split into 
Passenger Cars 
Light Commercial Vehicles 
Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Connected Car Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Connected Car Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3974945-global-connected-car-security-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.   

Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT                                                      
sales@wiseguyreports.com       
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)                          
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)      

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Plum Wines Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024
Global Connected Car Security Solutions Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Global PV Charging Station Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
View All Stories From This Author