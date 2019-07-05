Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global PV Charging Station Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global PV Charging Station Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 5, 2019

An electric vehicle charging station is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Energy-saving and new energy vehicles embody the future development direction of cars and have become the commanding heights for new economic growth engines and strategic adjustment of the PV charging station market. 

This report focuses on the global PV Charging Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PV Charging Station development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
EDF Energies 
DIF 
Solairedirect 
Lightsource 
Foresight Group 
NRG Energy 
Sempra Energy 
Marubeni Power 
Mitsui 
Eurus Energy 
Mahagenco 
TaTa Power 
Enerparc 
Rete Rinnovabile 
Enel Green Power 
VEI Green 
Antin 
T-Solar 
FSL 
Abengoa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-Grid PV Power Station 
Off Grid PV Power Station

Market segment by Application, split into 
Residential Charging 
Public Charging 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global PV Charging Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the PV Charging Station development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

