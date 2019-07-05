Global PV Charging Station Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global PV Charging Station Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

An electric vehicle charging station is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Energy-saving and new energy vehicles embody the future development direction of cars and have become the commanding heights for new economic growth engines and strategic adjustment of the PV charging station market.

This report focuses on the global PV Charging Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PV Charging Station development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EDF Energies

DIF

Solairedirect

Lightsource

Foresight Group

NRG Energy

Sempra Energy

Marubeni Power

Mitsui

Eurus Energy

Mahagenco

TaTa Power

Enerparc

Rete Rinnovabile

Enel Green Power

VEI Green

Antin

T-Solar

FSL

Abengoa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Grid PV Power Station

Off Grid PV Power Station

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

