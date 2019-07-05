Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Portable X-Ray Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report describes and evaluates the global portable X-ray devices market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global portable X-ray devices market reached a value of nearly $4,700.5 million in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% to nearly $6,872.5 million by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the population aging, growth of the home healthcare services market, and economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were privacy and security concerns about data transfer in portable X-ray devices, and high prices of portable X-ray devices.

Going forward, advances in technologies, increasing number of patients with chronic diseases and rising awareness about portable medical devices will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the portable X-ray devices market in the future include increasing interest rates and continued ethical and privacy concerns about data transfer in portable X-ray devices.

The portable X-ray devices market is segmented by type of product into mobile X-ray devices and handheld X-ray devices. The mobile portable X-ray devices market was the largest segment of the portable X-ray devices market by type of product in 2018 at 84.2%. The handheld X-ray devices market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The portable X-ray devices market is segmented by type of technology into computed radiography X-ray devices, digital X-ray devices, and analog X-ray devices. The computed radiography X-ray devices market was the largest segment of the portable X-ray devices market by type of technology in 2018 at 46.2%. The digital X-ray devices market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The Americas region was the largest market for the portable X-ray devices, accounting for 44.6% of the global market. It was followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the portable X-ray devices market will be Asia-Pacific and Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.9% and 10.4% respectively. These will be followed by the Americas and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.4% and 8.8% respectively.

The portable X-ray devices market is concentrated. Key players in the market include General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., and Onex Corporation.

The top opportunities in the portable X-ray devices market by type of product will arise in the mobile X-ray devices segment, which will gain $1,634.5 million of global annual sales by 2022. The top opportunities in the portable X-ray devices market by type of technology will arise in the digital X-ray devices segment, which will gain $1,039.5 million of global annual sales by 2022. The portable X-ray devices market size will gain the most in the Americas at $901.9 million. Player-adopted strategies in the portable X-ray devices industry include focusing on technology innovations, expanding portfolios through acquisitions, and creating innovative solutions with superior image quality equipment.

To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the portable X-ray devices manufacturing companies to consider focusing on manufacturing digital X-ray devices, expanding in emerging markets, offering competitive pricing, increasing visibility through a high-performance website, and targeting geriatric populations.

