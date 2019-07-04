B.C. youth Samir Dattani to represent Canadians with type 1 diabetes in Washington, D.C.

Samir will be available for interviews on location from Washington throughout the event (July 8-10)

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 16-year-old Samir Dattani, a long-time type 1 diabetes advocate from Vancouver’s Westside-Kerrisdale neighbourhood, is set to join hundreds of delegates from the United States and around the world at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada 2019 Children’s Congress in Washington, D.C. from July 8 – 10, where he will represent Canadians living with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Samir Dattani





Once every two years, JDRF brings young people living with T1D together with top US decision-makers to share their personal stories and challenges of living with type 1 diabetes. Through sharing their experiences, the delegates aim to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes and help Congress understand what life with the disease is like, and why their support in funding life-changing research is critical.

Diagnosed at the age of 8, Samir quickly became an active advocate for those living with type 1 diabetes and has twice participated in JDRF Canada’s Kids for a Cure lobby day in Ottawa. “I’m looking forward to communicating the T1D story from a Canadian perspective in a way that creates change and progress so that we can work towards a better life for all of those in the T1D community,” said Samir ahead of his time at Children’s Congress.

To arrange an interview with Samir, please contact: Soledad Vega | svega@jdrf.ca | 647-789-2025

