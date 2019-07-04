Statement by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela, following an airstrike on a migrant detention centre in Tajoura

We are shocked to hear about the airstrikes on Tajoura, specifically on a migrant detention centre, that left 40 fatalities in its wake and countless injured. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and friends of the victims who have tragically lost their lives in this incident.

This inhumane and insensitive attack acts as a stark reminder of the humanitarian situation in Libya and the need for concrete action to prevent this from deteriorating further. It remains imperative that migrants at risk on the frontline and in dangerous areas are swiftly transferred to safe places under the supervision and protection of the United Nations.

We reiterate our condemnation, in the strongest terms, of such violence perpetrated against civilians, migrants and refugees, and reiterate the need for the parties involved to refrain from violating international humanitarian law.

This distressing situation further heightens the need for the adoption of a ceasefire between the parties involved on the ground, in coordination with the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Special Mission in Libya.

In tandem with the statement issued by the High Representative Federica Mogherini and European Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Dimitris Avramopoulos, we call on the United Nations to carry an immediate investigation to ensure that those responsible for this blatant violation of human rights are held accountable for their actions.



