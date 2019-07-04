Mobile Phone Calls in Hotels, Restaurants, Offices and Public Spaces Can Be Irritating to Other People

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, GB, July 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This problem can be reduced with the installation of a Storacall telephone hood designated for mobile phone use.By focusing mobile phone use to an acoustic hood, users can speak with increased privacy, quiet and reduced distraction from surrounding noisy environments whilst at the same time not disturbing and irritating other people with the conversationStoracall Teleacoustics offers a range of T900 wall mounted or desk mountable telephone hoods designed to reduce the disturbance and irritation of mobile phone use in public spaces by creating a zone specifically for conducting mobile phone conversations. The hoods are covered with classic pure new wool upholstery acoustic fabric. It is made from premium New Zealand lambswool, where responsible farming provides the highest quality raw material. The colour palette is an exciting mix of solids and mélanges across the full colour spectrum.In addition to the fabric hoods the hoods can be supplied with Faux leather and leather in various colours to blend in with the interior design of hotels, restaurants, offices, cafeteria and other public spaces.T900 hoods are competitively priced with the Acoustic Fabric £298, Faux Leather £277 and Real Leather £374. The quality, acoustic Insulation and design are as good as the best of the top end competitive products. The hoods are also suitable for installation of fixed line phones.For further information please contact us on telephone 00 (44) 1242 570995 or e-mail sales@teleacoustics.co.uk



