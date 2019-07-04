LECTRA: Polipol implements Lectra's Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order

/EIN News/ -- Polipol implements Lectra's Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order

Paris, July 4, 2019 – After more than 20 years of collaboration, Lectra and Polipol have expanded their partnership into Industry 4.0 fabric cutting. Polipol has chosen to implement Lectra’s Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order solution as part of their cutting room. Polipol was an important R&D partner during the development phase of the Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order solution, ensuring that the new solution would meet the needs of furniture manufacturers.

Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order consists of Lectra’s digital cutting platform and the Virga® single-ply fabric cutting solution. Together, they create an intelligent production process that connects all steps from order processing to cutting. Industry 4.0 technologies make it possible to manage the complexity of made-to-order manufacturing and eliminate the limitations that exist in the cutting room.

With a digitalized data flow between the ERP system and the cutting department, Polipol gains more transparency and control over the entire production process. In this way, the upholstered furniture manufacturer can meet rising customer requirements for individualization, shorter delivery times and high quality at affordable prices. Polipol aims to achieve more agility and higher throughput, cost efficiency and scalability.

"To support Polipol's future growth, we need a solid foundation of innovation and state-of-the-art technology. Lectra is one of the key partners for our forward-looking Industry 4.0 cutting room," said Gerd Hemmerling, Founder and Managing Director, Polipol.

"Polipol and Lectra share the same philosophy of innovation: we are both committed to being industry pioneers. The implementation of Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order at Polipol is a showcase project for digital transformation in the upholstered furniture industry and another milestone in our Industry 4.0 strategy," said Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lectra.

The Industry 4.0 project follows the companies’ implementation of a leather competence center at the Polipol plant in Wagrowiec, Poland, one of the world's most advanced upholstered furniture plants. The center, which has eight of the latest generation Versalis cutters with 14 digitalization stations, is at the forefront of innovation in the upholstered furniture production market.

As the furniture industry undergoes drastic change, Lectra’s Industry 4.0 strategy delivers state-of-the-art solutions that will help manufacturers bring furniture to customers faster, more cost-effectively and with more customization options than ever before. Following the introduction of Cutting Room 4.0 for Made to Order last year, Lectra announced more offerings for 2019 to carry this strategy further into the upholstered furniture industry.







About Polipol

Polipol was founded in 1990 in Lübbecke, Germany, and since 2010 the owner-managed company has been run from brand-new headquarters in Diepenau, Germany. With over 6,000 employees, the Polipol Group is among the leading upholstered furniture manufacturers in Europe and is active around the world. From the beginning, Polipol’s strategy of developing its innovative products at a German facility then producing them in Eastern Europe has proven successful.

For more information, please visit www.polipol.com





About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 32 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $333 million in 2018. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com







