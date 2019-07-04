Trial: Shippers Council's invested capital had no return

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - The National Shippers Council (CNC), which operates under the umbrella of the Transport Ministry, provided a cash injection of USD 9.5 million for ASGM firm and USD 7 million for CIMMA company, that produced no return to the Angolan State. ,

The information was disclosed on Wednesday to the court by the former financial administrator of ASGM (Import and Vehicles Assembly firm), Fidel da Silva and a member of the executive commission of CIMMA ( Industrial Assembly and Metal Mechanic firm) , José Kindanda, who are witnesses in this case.

According to Fidel da Silva, the ASGM firm had as shareholders the CNC, Mbakassy & Filhos (business corporate), Acomotor (Management and Participations), Agfi, Suninvest (Investments, Participations and Enterprises) and António Mosquito (entrepreneur).

According to the accusation, the ASGM only needed a social capital of USD 720,000, but CNC injected USD 9.5 million into the firm.

Meanwhile, despite receiving the amount from the CNC, ASGM remained unprofitable, said the witness who quit the firm in 2010,one year after the money had been injected.

Another witness, José Kindanda, said that the CIMMA company was owned by Suninvest (60 percent), Sonils (10%), CNC (15%), Unicargas (10%) and Sopromils (5%).

However, only CNC which injected USD7.5 million and Unicargas (Terminal Operator, 286 million of kwanza) had applied monetary amounts to a company that needed only USD 7,500 to carry out its commercial activity.

The money was used to purchase 100 buses in the Republic of China, which were distributed to transport firm SGO that received 57 and owned by Suninvest, while 37 others were distributed to the public transport firm TCUL and six for Transgol (Transport firm).

With exception of TCUL, the other firms were unprofitable for the Angolan State, neither they returned the remaining capital.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.